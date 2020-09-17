NHPR Folk Show Calendar (Virtual and Live Events)

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

September 14, 2020 edition

Many virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This listing may be missing important online concerts that are announced the same week they occur. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Takoma Park Alternative Folk Festival ~ 7pm-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/741921883296508/

Marybeth Mackay and Jonah Bobo (actually) at The Old Meeting House of Francestown NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ Open Air Concert ~ vocals, violin, banjo, guitar, Americana - We will move inside the OMH in case of rain

Bring a chair, please wear a mask $20

Mike Block “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Ryan Williamson (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto Livestream ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/HiroyaMusic/live https://www.facebook.com/events/1040726313031085/ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

Sunday, September 13, 2020 and every Sunday

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Monday, September 14, 2020

Zoom Open Mike, featuring Snake “at” the Vanilla Bean Coffee House ~ 6:45pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/thepomfretbean/events/ (Vanilla Bean, Pomfret CT)

Tragedy Ann “at”Philadelphia Folksong Society ~ 7-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/320713419163000/

Monday, September 14 through Sunday, October 11, 2020

Global Music Match (virtual music presentations from three continents, much of it “folk” or “folk-like”) ~ https://www.facebook.com/globalmusicmatch/ ~ August 31-October 11, 2020 with hundreds of performances. Over the next few weeks we will be introducing different acts from around the world - so that you can enjoy their music too.

Monday, September 14, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Owen Dara, Elle Sompres and Nikki O’Neil Songs and Sit-downs ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/234048904586338/

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Robert Jones and Matt Watroba “at” the folk Project NJ ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2726126341009796/

Chris O’Neill (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Jess Klein Livestream: Songs from “Draw Them Near” ~ 7-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/315458406212057/ https://www.musae.me/jessklein/experiences/813/live

Danielle Miraglia Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/325160515391458/

Trout Fishing in America Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1507899406063661/

A Night of Monroe’s Bluegrass Clasics Livestream ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311630180253512/

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Tuesdays ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1003893350013220/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Richard Amorim (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Deni Bonet “at” Westfield Public Library ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1222245214799870/

Michael Daves “at” Rockwood Music Hall ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/337688287604283/

Tabletop Concert #1 (Benefit for White River National Forest, Colorado) ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/800679537411419/

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and every Wednesday

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Claudia Schmidt’s Musicale ~ 7pm ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Wendy Jo Girven (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Jaimee Harris “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/327170711818872/

Thursday, September 17, 2020 and every Thursday

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Local Talent (actually) at Contoocook NH Gazebo ~ 6-8pm ~ bring a lawn chair email atha@tds.net for more info.

Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 20 , 2020

Michigan Irish Music Festival ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2784676028301589/

Friday, September 18, 2020

Honey Bees Trio (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ tickets required

Katherine Jackson French Ballads Livestream “at” The John Jacob Niles Center for American Music ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1074794956268961/

Friday, September 18, 2020 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Open Mic (actually) at Rindge NH town common ~ 12 noon to 6pm (rain date following Saturday) ~ call Ray at 603-731-1713 or nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ Acoustic Open Mic with 20 minute slots available to performers; max 3 people on stage at a time. COVID-19 safe.

Citizen Cope (actually) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ 8pm ~ https://eventlink.to/citizencope https://www.drive-in-live.com/

Hank Osborne (actually) at Concord Craft Brewing, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective/photos/a.1327584547357072/3217643221684519/ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective/

Sans Souci Jerry Garcia tribute band (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ tickets and RSVP required

Karen Grenier (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Jaimee Harris “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Drawing comparisons to Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin and Lucinda Williams, this Texas singer-songwriter now calls Nashville home. Two-time Grammy nominee Eliza Gilkyson says “There’s so much passion in Jaimee’s voice that you just want to climb inside it and hang out there forever.” www.jaimeeharris.com

Saturday, September 19, 2020 and every Saturday

Volkert Volkersz (actually) at Keene Farmer’s Market ~ 9am to 1pm EDT ~ Gilbo Ave, Keene NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/348410719880270

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Takoma Park Alternative Folk Festival ~ 7pm-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/741921883296508/

Slaid Cleaves “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Kimayo (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Open Mic with Dave Ogden (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 5pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Liz Frame & The Kickers with Green Heron (actually) at Newburyport Brewing Company ~ 2-5pm ~ https://www.nbptbrewing.com/live-music

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Dani Darling “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor MI ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/998194667268806/

Darien Castro (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wednesday, September 23

Tyler Allgood (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Friday, September 25, 2020

Zoe Lewis “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Mainesqueeze (actually) at 3S Artspace Loading Dock ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/626828294615228/ 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor MI ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1042888599515883/

Ken Budka (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Eric Lindberg and Brad Myrick (actually) at Concord Craft Brewing, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective/photos/a.1327584547357072/3217643221684519/ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective/

High Range (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ tickets required RSVP required

Sally Rogers & Claudia Schmidt “at” the Vanilla Bean Coffee House ~ 6:45pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/thepomfretbean/events/

Dean Harlem “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ “Armed with a good pair of leather boots, some dusty old jeans and an acoustic guitar, Dean Harlem embodies Americana music” – Folk New Hampshire. Harlem is one of New England’s rising musical stars. www.deanharlem.com

Sunday, September 27, 2020

John Gorka “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor MI ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/347076036667791/

Ryan Williamson (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Open Mike with Dave Ogden (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 5pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

David Berkeley “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor MI ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/315461423003800/

Friday, October 2, 2020

Cormac McCarthy (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ tickets required

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2020

Derby Folk Festival At Home Livestream ~ https://www.derbyfolkfestival.co.uk/ ~

FRI 2 OCT – 7pm THE LAST INKLINGS, RARE OCCASION, LUCY WARD

SAT 3 OCT – 7pm BRYONY GRIFFITH & WILL HAMPSON, HARRI ENDERSBY, JOHN TAMS & BARRY COOPE

SAT 3 OCT – 2pm OLD SEA LEGS, THE JELLYMAN’S DAUGHTER, KITTY MACFARLANE

SUN 4 OCT – 7pm CHIVALROUS CRICKETS, WINTER WILSON, KATHRYN ROBERTS & SEAN LAKEMAN

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Shawn Colvin ~ 7pm CDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/shawn-colvin/products/live-from-these-four-walls-live-stream-3-saturday-september-26th-songs-and-the-stories-behind-them

Rich Laurencelle (actually) at Artful Spirit Gallery and Gifts, New Ipswich NH ~1-3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3214591541991574/

Alex Cohen (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Phosphorescent Rats (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Lisa Bastoni “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Selected as the 2019 Kerrville New Folk Winner, this Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter’s album entitled How We Want to Live reached #1 in Contemporary Folk on Roots Music Report earlier this year. www.lisabastoni.com

Sunday, October 4, 2020

Justin Cohn (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Greenwich Village Folk Festival (October Livestream) ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://greenwichvillagefolkfestival.org/ ~Sly Rla ogers, Claudia Schmidt, David Amram, Anne Hills and more. Archived shows from previous months are also available at the above URL.

Open Mic with Dave Ogden (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Friday, October 9, 2020

She Gone (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ tickets required ~ Betsy Heron (of Green Heron), Whitney Roy (of Old Hat String Band), and Lindsay Lassonde

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Dwayne Haggins (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Sunday, October 11, 2020

April Cushman (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Monday, October 12, 2020

Ryan Wiliamson (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Senie Hunt (actually) at Stone Church Music Club ~ 7-9 pm EDT ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/346408686396024/

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Masked Ball (actually) at Old Fort Number 4 (and actually masked) ~ 7:00 to 10:30pm ~267 Springfield Road, Charleston NH , music by Prudence and Tobias; Dance Mistress Madam Bourdon, fancy dress ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/401021950614889/

Caroline Cotter “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, her songs take listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart. This Maine-based artist is one to keep an eye on. www.carolinecotter.com

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Graham Weber “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ This critically acclaimed veteran Austin, TX singer-songwriter splits his time performing acoustic solo shows around the globe with taking the stage as part of his popular rock band Western Youth. “Weber folds sadness, longing and regret into beauty like poetic origami” – Texas Music Magazine. www.grahamweber.com www.western-youth.com

Saturday, November 21, 2020

Lara Herscovitch “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ She has served as Connecticut State Troubadour. Acoustic Live! In NYC says “She possesses not only a huge reservoir of musical talent and a voice with a bell-like clarity, but a keen sense of global social concern and a fierce intellect… it might seem too good to be true, but true it is.” www.laraherscovitch.com

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Greg Klyma “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Boston-based old school troubadour whose songwriting, articulate and amusing stories and populist ideals make him one of those rare young artists keeping alive the American folk tradition. www.klyma.com

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Green Heron “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Featured in the 2020 Best of NH Edition of New Hampshire Magazine and on WMUR’s Chronicle, this husband and wife duo is fast becoming a New England treasure. Their shows feature beautiful vocal harmonies and masterful performances on multiple string instruments. www.greenheronmusic.com

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Eki Shola “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Born in London and given a Nigerian name by Jamaican parents, Eki immigrated to New York City and now calls Northern California home. A keyboardist, composer and singer, she left behind a career in medicine to focus on the healing power of music. She says the sensation of being emotionally and physically moved by a certain groove can be comforting, though-provoking, and enlightening.

www.ekishola.com

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Partially Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings

Birchwood Inn, Temple NH ~ irregular live performances on the porch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Birchwood-Inn-Restaurant-and-Tavern-1688170464795019 for listings. May be streamed live. (example: Rich Laurencelle https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2757841137833891&extid=J4hO5Oqo6SAa6gAh )

Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.drive-in-live.com/ ~ These concerts in a car-based drive-in format are mostly Rock, but some are folk or folk-like: check the schedule for bands and performers you may like.



Zingers in Milford NH ~

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/