NHPR Folk Show Calendar of Events 8.16.20

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Ana Egge and Rose Polenzani “at” Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://passim.org/stream https://www.facebook.com/events/231776787821002/

Sunday, August 16, 2020 and every Sunday

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Monday, August 17, 2020

David Jacobs-Strain “at” Passim ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.org/stream https://www.facebook.com/events/287953038958601/

Monday, August 17, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Tuesdays ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1003893350013220/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Iona Fyfe – Traditional Songs of Scotland “at” Library of Congress ~ 12:30 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/285711622506729/ ~ Aberdeenshire folksinger Iona Fyfe is recognized as one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East of Scotland. Winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018, Iona has been described by Global Music Magazine as “one of the best Scotland has to offer.” Iona has performed extensively in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Poland, Australia and Canada. Iona was a finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year and was nominated for Folk Band of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards in 2019. In 2018, Iona performed at Interceltique Festival De Lorient where she was described by Rolling Stone France as “a Scottish folksinger, magical and charismatic.”

Please join us to watch this presentation as it premieres on both the American Folklife Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/americanfolklifecenter

and the Library's YouTube site at https://www.youtube.com/loc/. The presentation will be available for viewing afterwards at those sites and on the Library of Congress website at https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Green Mountain Roots (actually) at Lyman Point Park, White River Junction VT ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ 167 Maple Street, White River Junction VT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/744313636377475/

Bea Troxel & John Shakespear “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/ https://www.facebook.com/beatricetroxel/

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 and every Wednesday

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Thursday, August 20, 2020 and every Thursday

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Oshima Brothers “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/oshima-brothers

Friday, August 21, 2020

Genticorum (actually) at the Parlor Room 32 Masonic Street, Northampton MA ~ 7-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1273879102816735/

Live From New York (Edie Carey, Teddy Goldstein, Anne Heaton & Andrew Kerr) Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/clubpassim/live http://facebook.com/events/4128631507210119/

Friday, August 21, 2020 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Summer Tones Festival (actually) at Hollis Hills Farm, 340 Marshall Rd., Fitchburg MA ~ 12:00 noon to 10 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/988197528292717 ~ Join us for a day at the farm! Northern Company will be playing 12-3pm, The Dirty Salesmen 3-6pm, and Town Meeting 6-9pm! Kids 16 and under ride free! (free ride does not include $15 voucher) Present ticket at door to receive voucher. Marked "picnic" lawn squares will be available for those who bring their own seating, picnic tables are first come first serve.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4653079

Jess Morgan “at” Folk Weekend Oxford UK Livestream ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/609709856610277/

Lloyd Thayer “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Carrie Newcomer “at” Passim Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Lara Herscovitch, Ray’s Summer Sunday Social Series, https://www.facebook.com/groups/vermontfestivalsllc

Monday, August 24, 2020

Jason Anick & Çeşni Trio “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Volkert Volkersz (actually) at Orchard Hill Breadworks, 121 Old Settler’s Road, Alstead NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/295929158326117/

Mirah sings songs from “Advisory Committee” ~ 8pm EDT ~ Tickets and details https://noonchorus.com/nova-arts-block-mirah/ 20% of profits go to Northeast Farmers of Color Land Fund Trust

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Zachariah Hickman “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Griffin House “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, August 28, 2020

Town Meeting (actually) at Zinger’s, Milford NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/280068733209215/

Martin Sexton (actually) at Drive-In Live ~ 8pm ~ https://www.drive-in-live.com/concerts-content/martin-sexton-concert-drive-in-live-nh ~ Cheshire Fairgrounds , 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey NH

Decatur Creek (actually) at Sunflowers Cafe in Jaffrey NH ~ 6-8pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek https://www.sunflowersnh.com

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Ellika Frisell & Bruce Molsky ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://brucemolsky.com/ourconcerts

Sunday, August 30

Heather Maloney, Ray’s Sunday Summer Social Series, https://www.facebook.com/groups/vermontfestivalsllc

Friday, September 4, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Mary Fagan and the Honeybees.

Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7 2020

Passim’s Campfire Festival ~ 5-11pm daily ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/campfire-festival/ https://www.passim.org/stream/ https://www.facebook.com/clubpassim/live

Monday, September 7, 2020 (Memorial Day)

36th Annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival (virtual) ~ 12 noon to 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/304857037180947 ~ This year we have all been faced with some great challenges one of those challenges is figuring out how to bring our great supporters the 36th Annual Bread And Roses Heritage Festival. With the current circumstances in mind there were two things that we as a board knew were of the utmost importance, the safety of our supporters and community and finding a way to continue the mission and message of our great festival. During these uncertain times the fight for workers rights is more important than ever and luckily our programming lends itself to transitioning to a virtual format. We have had the fortune of cultivating a strong online following in years past and are excited to be able to share this year's festival all around the world. As the region’s only true Labor Day festival the 36th Annual Bread & Roses Heritage Festival will do it's best to bring all of the things you have grown to know and love from our festival as well as some new exciting features and highlight Lawrence, Massachusetts’ multi-cultural roots and rich labor history while commemorating the most significant event in Lawrence history: the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike. Stay tuned as we will soon be providing all of this year's details. We are working very hard to bring you a remarkable experience that you will be able to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Ellika Frisell & Bruce Molsky ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://brucemolsky.com/ourconcerts

Mirah sings songs from “C’mon Miracle” ~ 8pm EDT ~ Tickets and details https://noonchorus.com/nova-arts-block-mirah/ 20% of profits go to Northeast Farmers of Color Land Fund Trust

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Mustard's Retreat “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ show will be via Zoom and will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook live.

Sam Robbins and Lew “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, September 9 through Saturday, September 12, 2020

Virtual CT Folk Fest ~ https://ctfolk.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/275611123646895/ ~ Join us for our 28th CT Folk Fest & Green Expo as we bring you a multi-day event in a virtual format! Safety has become a priority for artists and arts venues alike. In keeping with CDC guidelines and navigating through an evolving pandemic-driven landscape, CT Folk has made the decision to continue the music, and our commitment to our community. CT Folk Fest will be shared with an expanded listening audience through a virtual platform that can be watched on Facebook Live or Youtube Live. Kim Moberg, Peter Lehndorff, , Among the Acres, Ruthie Foster, Monica Rizzio, GokdenOak, Diana Alvarez, Keller Williams, John John Brown, Bumper Jacksons, The Promise is Hope.

Saturday, September 9, 2020

Kemp Harris “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Friday, September 25, 2020

Zoe Lewis “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Masked Ball (actually) at Old Fort Number 4 (and actually masked) ~ 7:00 to 10:30pm ~267 Springfield Road, Charleston NH , music by Prudence and Tobias; Dance Mistress Madam Bourdon, fancy dress ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/401021950614889/

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fallonder the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/

\Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/