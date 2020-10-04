NHPR Folk Music Calendar 10.4.20

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

October 5, 2020 edition

Many virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This listing may be missing important online concerts that are announced the same week they occur. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Sunday, October 4, 2020

Justin Cohn (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Greenwich Village Folk Festival (October Livestream) ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://greenwichvillagefolkfestival.org/ ~Sly Rla ogers, Claudia Schmidt, David Amram, Anne Hills and more. Archived shows from previous months are also available at the above URL.

Open Mic with Dave Ogden (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Zoom Ceilidh with Banter + Barry Goodman “at” Oxfolk ~ 2-4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/953849035118709/

Sunday, October 4, 2020 and every Sunday

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Monday, October 5, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Owen Dara, Elle Sompres and Nikki O’Neil Songs and Sit-downs ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/234048904586338/

Monday, October 5 through Sunday, October 11, 2020

Global Music Match (virtual music presentations from three continents, much of it “folk” or “folk-like”) ~ https://www.facebook.com/globalmusicmatch/ ~ August 31-October 11, 2020 with hundreds of performances. Over the next few weeks we will be introducing different acts from around the world - so that you can enjoy their music too.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Tuesdays ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1003893350013220/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and every Wednesday

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Claudia Schmidt’s Musicale ~ 7pm ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm EDT ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artist featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ

Thursday, October 8, 2020 and every Thursday

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Local Talent (actually) at Contoocook NH Gazebo ~ 6-8pm ~ bring a lawn chair email atha@tds.net for more info.

Friday, October 9, 2020

She Gone (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ tickets required ~ Betsy Heron (of Green Heron), Whitney Roy (of Old Hat String Band), and Lindsay Lassonde

Zoom Ceilidh with Banter and Barry Goodman ~ 2-4PM EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/953849035118709/

Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11, 2020

Milford NH Pumpkin Festival (Online) ~ https://www.milfordpumpkinfestival.org/ ~ starts at 7pm each day. See website for details.

Friday, October 9, 2020 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm EDT ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artist featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Shawn Colvin ~ 7pm CDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/shawn-colvin/products/live-from-these-four-walls-live-stream-3-saturday-september-26th-songs-and-the-stories-behind-them

Rich Laurencelle (actually) at Artful Spirit Gallery and Gifts, New Ipswich NH ~1-3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3214591541991574/

Alex Cohen (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Phosphorescent Rats (actually) at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/

Lisa Bastoni “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Selected as the 2019 Kerrville New Folk Winner, this Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter’s album entitled How We Want to Live reached #1 in Contemporary Folk on Roots Music Report earlier this year. www.lisabastoni.com

Dwayne Haggins (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Saturday, October 10, 2020 and every Saturday

Volkert Volkersz (actually) at Keene Farmer’s Market ~ 9am to 1pm EDT ~ Gilbo Ave, Keene NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/348410719880270

Suitcase Junket (actually) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/1WordBarn/events

Sunday, October 11, 2020

April Cushman (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Crazy Cowz & Green Heron at Granite Roots (actually) at Granite Roots Brewing ~ 2:00 to 7:15pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1232639403750363 ~ 244 North Main St. (Rt. 12), Troy NH 03465 (603) 242-3435

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa (actually) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 4pm and 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/1WordBarn/events https://tomrush.com/

Monday, October 12, 2020

Ryan Wiliamson (actually) at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook NH ~ 1-4pm~ https://www.facebook.com/NHMusicCollective http://www.gouldhillfarm.com/index.html

Friday, October 16, 2020

Chris Smither (actually) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/1WordBarn/events

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Folksinger Summit at the NH State House, 1-3 p.m. For information about participating contact Chris at 603 748 4823. or email freeceoconnor@hotmail.com

Tom Kimmel Livestream ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://focusmusic.org/

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Kris Delmhorst (actually) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/1WordBarn/events

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Senie Hunt (actually) at Stone Church Music Club ~ 7-9 pm EDT ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/346408686396024/

Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25, 2020

Brooklyn Folk Festival (Online) ~ 4-11pm each day ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3135852773158487/

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Masked Ball (actually) at Old Fort Number 4 (and actually masked) ~ 7:00 to 10:30pm ~267 Springfield Road, Charleston NH , music by Prudence and Tobias; Dance Mistress Madam Bourdon, fancy dress ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/401021950614889/

Caroline Cotter “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, her songs take listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart. This Maine-based artist is one to keep an eye on. www.carolinecotter.com

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Senie Hunt (actually) at Whetstone Station, Brattleboro VT ~ 5-7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/375517310498443/

Wednesday, October 28

Senie Hunt (actually) at The Castleton, Windham NH ~ 5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/seniehuntmusic/events/

Friday, October 30, 2020

Senie Hunt (actually) at Backyard Brewery, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/seniehuntmusic/events/

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Senie Hunt (actually) at The Foundry, Manchester NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/seniehuntmusic/events/

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Graham Weber “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ This critically acclaimed veteran Austin, TX singer-songwriter splits his time performing acoustic solo shows around the globe with taking the stage as part of his popular rock band Western Youth. “Weber folds sadness, longing and regret into beauty like poetic origami” – Texas Music Magazine. www.grahamweber.com www.western-youth.com

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Joe Crookston Livestream ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/367234371117872/ streaming at https://focusmusic.org/

Saturday, November 21, 2020

Lara Herscovitch “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ She has served as Connecticut State Troubadour. Acoustic Live! In NYC says “She possesses not only a huge reservoir of musical talent and a voice with a bell-like clarity, but a keen sense of global social concern and a fierce intellect… it might seem too good to be true, but true it is.” www.laraherscovitch.com

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Greg Klyma “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Boston-based old school troubadour whose songwriting, articulate and amusing stories and populist ideals make him one of those rare young artists keeping alive the American folk tradition. www.klyma.com

Joe Jencks Livestream ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ streaming at https://focusmusic.org/

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Green Heron “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Featured in the 2020 Best of NH Edition of New Hampshire Magazine and on WMUR’s Chronicle, this husband and wife duo is fast becoming a New England treasure. Their shows feature beautiful vocal harmonies and masterful performances on multiple string instruments. www.greenheronmusic.com

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Eki Shola “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Born in London and given a Nigerian name by Jamaican parents, Eki immigrated to New York City and now calls Northern California home. A keyboardist, composer and singer, she left behind a career in medicine to focus on the healing power of music. She says the sensation of being emotionally and physically moved by a certain groove can be comforting, though-provoking, and enlightening.

www.ekishola.com

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Partially Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings

Birchwood Inn, Temple NH ~ irregular live performances on the porch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Birchwood-Inn-Restaurant-and-Tavern-1688170464795019 for listings. May be streamed live. (example: Rich Laurencelle https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2757841137833891&extid=J4hO5Oqo6SAa6gAh )

Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.drive-in-live.com/ ~ These concerts in a car-based drive-in format are mostly Rock, but some are folk or folk-like: check the schedule for bands and performers you may like.



Zingers in Milford NH ~

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ (3 hours)

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/