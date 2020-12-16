NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 12.16.20

NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Pandemic-oriented concerts, open mics, etc

December 14, 2020 edition

Many virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This listing may be missing important online and in-person concerts that are announced the same week they occur. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

December 17th

Treason Quartet (multi-genre performance feat. Stuart Dias of the Soggy Po’ Boys) at The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ ~ two shows 6pm and 8pm ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 - The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater open 12 – 6pm, Tue – Sat for phone orders. Walk-up service is only available for movies and outdoor shows on the day of the event, though we strongly encourage pre-purchasing via phone or online. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and federal holidays. phone: 603.436.2400

Ali McGuirk “at” Passim ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Molly Tuttle “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/365450977994953/

Mountain Man “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 9pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/304211294134147/

Bob Ferguson - LIVE on Music from Scotland (live stream) ~ 2:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/events/

Takoma Girl and Guests (lve stream) ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/401243384640838/

Thursday, December 17, 2020 and every Thursday

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Molly Tuttle “at” The Basement, Nashville ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1042601722844300/

Friday, December 18, 2020

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 8 pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/content/harvey-reid-joyce-andersen-live-stream

Lori McKenna Band “at” Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

The Sea The Sea “at” Troy Music Hall ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/214819640188991/

Juliana Parker Edelston “at” the Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1787482214738159/

Friday, December 18, 2020 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Draam (Swedish traditional music duo) livestream ~ 2pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/draammusic/ Previous livestreams are also archived here.

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm ET ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artists featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ



Joyce Andersen & Harvey Reid livestream ~ 8pm ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ~ their weekly Friday night livestreams have ended as of July 31, but their impressive list of performances are still on line and accessible via:

ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen

HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html

Breaking News: they’re back every Friday for the foreseeable future at 8pm Friday nights, as of October 23!

Saturday, December 19, 2020

Sharon Jones Quartet (multi-genre performance) at The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ ~ two shows 6pm and 8pm ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

Seth Glier’s Holiday Spectacular “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ with Dar Williams, Heather Longley, Heather Maloney and many more!

Sultans of Strings Christmas Caravan Zoom Show ~ 8pm EST ~ http://christmascaravan2020.eventbrite.ca/ ~ It is also a fundraiser for UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Canada).

Ethical Brew presents: Alice Howe & Freebo livestream ~ 8-10:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3162534980443093/

Ask the Dawg – A David Grisman Madolin Encounter “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 2pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1504648433074292/

Crossroads Ceili “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1127239464359347/

Music and Dance in the Nelson Town Hall -- The Myth, the Magic, the Truth



With Lisa Sieverts and Gordon Peery



Saturday, December 19, at 11:00 a.m.



A program of the Olivia Rodham Memorial Library



Why is it that the humble little town hall in Nelson, NH, is known around the world as the mecca of contra dancing and as an extraordinary venue for folk music concerts?

Lisa Sieverts, a dance caller, and Gordon Peery, a contra dance piano player, will provide both stories and historical background that help explain the Hall’s legendary reputation.



Lisa has lived in Nelson for 18 years and also spent her childhood summers here in the 1970s when she first learned about contra dancing. Gordon has lived in Nelson since the early 1980s and has been playing piano for dances since then. He was involved with the formation of the Monadnock Folklore Society (MFS), the sponsor of most of the musical events in the Hall. Lisa is a current MFS board member.



The formal presentation will be about 30 minutes, followed by a short discussion / Q&A. The program will conclude by noon.

Advance registration is required:

https://forms.gle/sQanwWpgVW5K1cLg9

A link to the meeting will be sent out approximately 24 hours before the program.

Early signup is encouraged: there are already 50 registrants, and the limit is 100.

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Matthew Maclennan - LIVE on Music from Scotland (live stream) ~ 2:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/events/

Catie Curtis Album Release “at” Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Suzanne Vega “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/828650437975990/

Monday, December 21, 2020

Ewan Galloway - LIVE on Music from Scotland (live stream) ~ 2:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/events/

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Ian Bruce - LIVE on Music from Scotland (live stream) ~ 2:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/events/

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Sean Heely - LIVE on Music from Scotland (live stream) ~ 2:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/events/

David Broza & Friends: The Not Exactly Christmas Show “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/767411447147368/

Thursday, December 24, 2020

O’Hooley and Tidow Winterfolk online presentation from their home ~ 3pm EST ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLLxSnda-Lx6UKbw6ZJl-sg/

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Ballantyne-Richardson - LIVE on Music from Scotland (live stream) ~ 2:30pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/MusicfromScotland/events/

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Ellis Paul “at” Passim ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Eki Shola “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm ET ~ visit https://www.nec.edu/events/ near concert date for livestream link ~ Born in London and given a Nigerian name by Jamaican parents, Eki immigrated to New York City and now calls Northern California home. A keyboardist, composer and singer, she left behind a career in medicine to focus on the healing power of music. She says the sensation of being emotionally and physically moved by a certain groove can be comforting, though-provoking, and enlightening.

www.ekishola.com

Sunday, January 10, 2021

The Jayhawks “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 4pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1081621532270344/

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

John Doe Folk Trio “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 9pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/368543164264392/

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Mairead Nesbit (Fiddle) at St. Anselm’s College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities

Friday, March 5, 2021

Enter the Haggis (actually) at The State Theatre, Portland Maine ~

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/ https://statetheatreportland.com/events/enter-the-haggis/

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Lucy Kaplansky (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Friday, July 2, 2021

Carsie Blanton (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Global Music Match (virtual music presentations from three continents, much of it “folk” or “folk-like”) ~ https://www.facebook.com/globalmusicmatch/ ~ August 31-October 11, 2020 with hundreds of performances. Over the next few weeks we will be introducing different acts from around the world - so that you can enjoy their music too.

Partially Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings

Birchwood Inn, Temple NH ~ irregular live performances on the porch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Birchwood-Inn-Restaurant-and-Tavern-1688170464795019 for listings. May be streamed live. (example: Rich Laurencelle https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2757841137833891&extid=J4hO5Oqo6SAa6gAh ) UPDATE: Tuesday live music has ended for the foreseeable future, due to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in November.

The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html

Breaking News: they’re back every Friday for the foreseeable future at 8pm Friday nights, as of October 23! SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Zoom Concerts ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4155253337835056/ Instead of Tuesdays, these concerts will now be held on the tenth of each month from now on. Times will vary.

Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ (3 hours)

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/