NHPR Folk Calendar of Virtual and Live Events

April 12, 2021 edition

Many virtual event announcements have short lead-times. This listing may be missing important online and in-person concerts that are announced the same week they occur. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Lost Dog Street Band (actually) at The State Theatre, Portland Maine ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans “at” Philadelphia Folk Festival ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/242762300861285/

Peggy Seeger “Peggy at 5” ~ 5pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/PeggySeegerMusic/ ~ last concert of this season’s series

Sunday, April 11, 2021 and every Sunday

Della Mae, “Pretty Songs for a Sunday” ~ 9:30 am EDT ~ https://www.dellamae.com/live

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Daisy Chute’s Window Sessions Live ~ 1pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/daisychuteofficial/videos/588240578654237

Peggy Seeger “Peggy at 5” ~ 5pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/PeggySeegerMusic/

Monday, April 12, 2021 and every Monday

Fiddle Hoedown with Della Mae’s Kimber and Avril ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.dellamae.com/live https://www.facebook.com/heyheydellamae

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

May Erlewlne livestream ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/mayerlewinemusic/

Owen Dara, Elle Sompres and Nikki O’Neil Songs and Sit-downs ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/234048904586338/

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

South for Winter “at” The Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1043612329461473/



Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Jaimee Harris Acoustic Stayaway Concert “at” Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2704147313169205/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and every Wednesday

Inside Live, hosted by Alice Howe and Freebo ~ 8pm EST ~ http://www.facebook.com/alicehowemusic or or

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Claudia Schmidt’s Musicale ~ 7pm ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm EDT ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artist featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ Shows are only archived in Youtube for one week.

Suzy Vinnick – Wainfleet Wednesday Night (livestream) ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/327183842055981/

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Flynn Cohen 50th Birthday “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/ https://www.facebook.com/clubpassim/live

Dave Lister “at” the Gardner Area Artists Coffeehouse ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/GalaGardner/

Women of the World “at” Celebrity Series of Boston ~ 7:30 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/660782807934277/ ~ Women of the World -- four vocalists from around the globe who come together in friendship and music-making -- return to the Series for a performance that celebrates the beauty in the diverse ways that people from cultures all over the world express themselves through song. Vocalists: Annette Philip, Débo Ray, Giorgia Renosto, Ayumi Ueda

Thursday, April 15, 2021 and every Thursday

Molly Tuttle “at” The Basement, Nashville ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1042601722844300/

Antje Duvekot “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor MI ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1597928130406417/

Friday, April 16, 2021

The Ladles “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/ https://www.facebook.com/clubpassim/live

James Lee Baker “at” Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/128764155857217/

Green Heron Livestream for Andover Coffee House ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/776841319924199/

Charlie King and Lindsey Wilson Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://charlieking.org/p/69/Event-Tickets https://charlieking.org/

Friday, April 16, 2021 and every Friday

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Draam (Swedish traditional music duo) livestream ~ 2pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/draammusic/ Previous livestreams are also archived here.

Virtually Green Note ~ 3pm ET ~ http://www.greennote.co.uk/ ~ three artists featured in a round-robin fashion every Wednesday and Friday https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC17x67HGAEC80tGwnun9-eQ



Open Stage “at” Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7-9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/443558780398458/ ~ Three Zoom stages; sign up according to the instructions on the Facebook page.

Deni Bonet’s Happy Hour Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1556316097900808/

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Willi Carlisle “at” New England College ~ 7:30pm EST ~ https://www.nec.edu/events/the-listening-room-pandemic-music-series-livestream-9/

Ordinary Elephant “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor MI (livestream) ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/553879742680336/

Saturday, April 17 through Sunday, April 18, 2021

Down Home At Home bluegrass & old time festival “at” Passim Livestream ~ 5:00 to 10:15 pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/ https://www.facebook.com/clubpassim/live

Sunday, April 18, 2021

Ani DiFranco Revolutionary Love Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/271021694726487/ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/ani-difranco-rev-love-live-4-18-2021

John McCutcheon: The Old Home Place–An All-Request Livestream Show With Old Friends! ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/john-mccutcheon/products/john-mccutcheon-the-old-home-place-an-all-request-show-with-old-friends

Monday, April 19, 2021

Jeff Warner – Banjos Bones and Ballads “at” Portsmouth Public Library ~ 6-7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/802085940656740/

Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25, 2021

Virtual New England Folk Festival (NEFFA) ~ 4pm Friday through 7pm Sunday EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/688596201715081/

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas -The Golden Age of Scottish Fiddle Music Livestream ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/780341652884422/

Earth Day outdoors with Kenny Mayne and Debi Green “Kenny and the Grateful Deb” (actually) at Wilton NH Main Street Park (Next to Nelson’s Candies) ~ 12 noon EDT ~ for further information email GreenvilleNHDems@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Hillsborough-County-District-4-Democrats-112222206854480

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Megson Livestream “at” Hitchin Folk Club ~ 2:30pm EDT ~ https://megsonmusic.co.uk/

Pete’s Posse Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/187392933193606/

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Sarah Jarosz Livestream ~ 8:30 pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/pages/sarah-jarosz-world-on-the-screen-2021

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Andrew North & The Rangers Ride Again, Again! - (actually, outdoors) at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 5:30-9:00pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/956407425100183/ 254 North State Street, Concord NH

John McCutcheon Calling All the Children Home Livestream ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/john-mccutcheon/products/john-mccutcheon-calling-all-the-children-home-songs-of-the-spirit-faith-and-inclusion-4-1



Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Verónica Robles Cinco de Mayo Celebration: All-female mariachi band Livestream ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/375706337064203/



Thursday, May 6, 2021

Til We Meet Again: Jud Caswell with Marc Douglas Berardo (Livestream) ~ 7-8:30 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/152809316748935/

Friday, May 7, 2021

Rupert Wates "at" High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Jeffrey Foucault (actually) in the Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-8:30 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/801751037101325/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/jeffrey-foucault-live-in-the-word-barn-meadow-5-8-2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021

Sarah Jarosz Livestream ~ 8:30 pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/pages/sarah-jarosz-world-on-the-screen-2021

Friday, May 14, 2021

Mallett Brothers (actually) in the Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH~ 5 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/622557198704948/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/the-mallett-brothers-band-live-in-the-word-barn-meadow-early-show-5-14-2021

Zachary Williams (actually) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/126740652677877/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas -Abundance Livestream ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/products/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas-abundance-alasdairs-birthday-concert

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Lady Lamb (actually) at the Word Barn Meadow ~ 4pm and 7pm (two shows) ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Smith and Myers (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. https://www.northlandslive.com/concert-events/smith-myers-concert-northlands-live-swanzee-nh-e7twz

Friday, May 21, 2021

Christine Lavin Online ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/426721531966067/

Pink Talking Fish (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. This is Rock music with some folk-like elements.

Green Heron with Todd Hearon (actually) at the Word Barn Meadow (outdoors) ~ 7pm ~ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/green-heron-with-todd-hearon-live-in-the-word-barn-meadow-5-21-2021

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Rachael Price & Vilray (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/129624189095298/

John McCutcheon: Untold - Small Miracles in Everyday Life Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/john-mccutcheon/products/john-mccutcheon-untold-small-miracles-in-everyday-life

Friday, May 28, 2021

Jake Owen, Angie K. and April Cushman (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Country with folk elements. April Cushman is local.

Blackwolf (actually) at Moog’s Joint, Johnson VT ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/486891909010850/

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Jake Owen (actually) at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, 72 Meadowbrook Lane, Gilford NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/456498612334538/

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Crazy Cowz and friends on the porch (actually) at Trombly Gardens, Milford, NH ~ 11:30am – 2pm EDT ~ 150 North River Road, Milford NH

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Keb’ Mo’ (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Tall Heights (actually) in the Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH~ 7 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2540808156223028/ ~ First night ~ ElectroFolk

Friday, June 4, 2021

Tall Heights (actually) in the Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH~ 7 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2540808156223028/ ~ Second night ~ ElectroFolk

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Lucy Kaplansky (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/2802519143150076/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas -Ports of Call Livestream ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/products/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas-ports-of-call

Friday, June 11, 2021

Son Little (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/157502916233791/

Liz Frame and the Kickers (actually) at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT (two shows) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/460064625448712/

Goose (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Probably mostly Rock music...

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Newfound Grass (actually) at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ High Street Coffee House & Open Mic will continue to meet on Zoom from 7:00-9:30 pm on the first Friday of the month through May. In Person Outdoors June through September! Contact Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com to sign up. Slots are usually 2 songs (or 10 minutes). The coffee house is sponsored by the Boscawen Congregational Church. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Beginning June 12, events will move to the 2nd Saturday of the month from 4:00-7:00 pm. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com, or call Chris at 520-9196.

Indigo Girls (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Gordon Lightfoot (actually) at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/gordon-lightfoot-80-years-strong-tour/

Thursday, June 17 through Sunday June 20, 2021

Singing through these hard times, The Great Labor Arts Festival 2021 online ~ https://www.laborheritage.org/

Friday, June 18, 2021

The Allman Betts Band and River Kitten (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Probably mostly Country music...

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Kip Moore (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Decatur Creek (actually) at West LA Beer Company, 647 West Swanzey Rd., Swanzey NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/840960906684635/



Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27, 2021

Old Songs Festival (Virtual) ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/virtual/

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Mark Erelli (with band) (actually) at the Word Barn Meadow, Exeter NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/490307719042736/



Recycled Percussion (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars.

Friday, July 2, 2021

Carsie Blanton (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 7-9pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/569313010291537/

Combo Sabroso (actually) at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:15pm EDT (two shows) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/266672151629420/ ~ Reggae, Latin Jazz

Friday, July 9, 2021

Sneaky Miles (actually) at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/244196457371406/ ~ Indie Folk Band

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Mary Fagan (actually) at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Steve Schuch (actually at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Badger's Drift (actually ) at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html

Saturday, October 1, 2021

Joel Cage "at" High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 7-9:30pm ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html

August 27 through August 29, 2021

Green River Festival (live) at Franklin Country Fairground, Greenfield MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/478383313287093/

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings

Partially Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings

Birchwood Inn, Temple NH ~ irregular live performances on the porch. Visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Birchwood-Inn-Restaurant-and-Tavern-1688170464795019 for listings. May be streamed live. (example: Rich Laurencelle https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2757841137833891&extid=J4hO5Oqo6SAa6gAh ) UPDATE: Tuesday live music has ended for the foreseeable future, due to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in November.

The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 - The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater open 12 – 6pm, Tue – Sat for phone orders. Walk-up service is only available for movies and outdoor shows on the day of the event, though we strongly encourage pre-purchasing via phone or online. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and federal holidays. phone: 603.436.2400

Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Most of these concerts are Rock or Country music rather than Folk-like. Visit the website to find out who’s playing.

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos The last presentation was on January 13, 2021.



Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or ARCHIVED SHOWS ON YOU TUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/JoyceAndersen HARVEY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL: VIDEO LINKS TO ALL SONGS WE'VE DONE: http://joyscream.com/livestream/setlists.html They had a concert on Friday, April 2, but it is not clear if there will be a new series.

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Zoom Concerts ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4155253337835056/ Instead of Tuesdays, these concerts will now be held on the tenth of each month from now on. Times will vary. Kate Wolf Virtual Music Festival, June 25-28 ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2020/06/24/kate-wolf-virtual-music-festival-june-25-28/

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman “Living Room Requests” ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

Usually playing two shows per week, on Tuesday and Thursday.

Peggy Seeger “Peggy at 5” ~ 5pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/PeggySeegerMusic/ ~ past performances are archived here

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ (3 hours)

River Spirit Music, Hasings on-on-Hudson, NY: https://www.musae.me/riverspiritmusic/experiences ~ periodic performances, online and live, many of which fall into “folk” genres.

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100 [Apparently on hold for the Winter]

Wild Hog in the Woods Coffee House in Madison Wisconsin ~ will have irregular online concerts in the future and provides an archive of past shows with Tom Smith (Jan 8) and others. ~ https://wildhoginthewoods.org/video/index.html

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/