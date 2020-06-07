NHPR Calendar of Virtual and Special concerts

Daily (or every weekday)

Jud Caswell’s Morning Cordial Series ~ https://www.youtube.com/judcaswell or https://www.facebook.com/judcaswellmusic/playlist/429147271282854/ (see also his irregular, hour-long “Evening Cordial” home concert series.

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Kerrville Folk Festival Artists’ Showcases ~ see https://www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org/kff2020-artist-music-video for details and to watch online.

Monday, June 8 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 10:00 am EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Tuesday, June 9 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Avi Salloway of Billy Wylder “at Passim”~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/321203218842800/

Dave Gunning “at” Peterborough Folk Music Society ~ 7pm EDT ~ streamed at https://facebook.com/davegunning/ ~ Dave Gunning was scheduled to play his 2nd packed room, at Deb's House Concerts in early May. Due to COVID-19 it was of course canceled. But here he is....live streaming on Wednesday evening. Please check his web site for much more information about this talent from Nova Scotia.

“With the expansive discography Dave Gunning’s got under his belt, he’s managed to boil folk music down to a science. Each new release tweaks and adds to the formula. His newest album, Up Against The Sky, is a shining result of years of experience. Gunning spends ten tracks perfectly capturing the human experience in all of its facets – life and love and loss. Regardless of the subject matter, Gunning excels at crafting lyrics that are simply real. He paints an image so clear that you fill as if you’re there. All of the stories and messages on this album are delivered in Gunning’s warm and comforting croon, but he’s adept at changing his tone just so, enough to completely change the feel of a song. Melodically, his range doesn’t really reach any crazy or unexpected extremes. Emotionally, there’s no stopping the depths and heights he can reach.”

– Maggie McLean, theeastcoastmag.com

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and every Wednesday

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Thursday June 11, 2020

The Singing OUT Tour w/ Heather Mae & Crys Matthews “at Passim” ~ 8:30pm ~ https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/HaOvnAOwt9rngEaUUuOK

Thursday, June 11, 2020 and every Thursday

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 9pm EDT ~

Friday, June 12, 2020 and every Friday

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ 8pm every Friday from York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~ Saturday, June 13, 2020

The Riccardis : White Horse Live #8 ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/936711470091661/

Steve Blunt and Friends Children’s Concert ~ 11:00 am and 1:30 pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=956 Also livestreamed on website ~ Rockin’ kids’ music for the whole family—performed by a folksy trio of performers who are still kids at heart. The line-up includes award-winning children’s musician Steve Blunt on lead vocals & guitar, author-illustrator Marty Kelley on drums & harmonica, and Noelle Boc, the singing librarian, on ukulele, percussion—and wild & crazy dance moves. For this special drive-in concert, kids are encouraged to bring musical instruments from home, so they can sing & play along from the car—while the band performs fun, upbeat original tunes and other family favorites.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Letitia VanSant “at Passim” ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/688097475319895/

Friday, June 19, 2020

Juneteenth 2020: Songs that feed the Soul (Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire) ~ 7-10pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/380005502958891/ ~ The daily struggles, triumphs, hopes and failures of generations of Black Americans are carefully and methodically recorded not only in the pages of history textbooks but also by the music and lyrics of the era. This virtual concert, with performances from members of the Negro Ensemble Company New York with Burgundy Williams, Joy Brown & more, will feature songs that defined certain eras in African American history. From the coded messages of subversion implicit in traditional Spirituals to the stirring soulful songs emanating from Motown, this musical montage will have you testifying to the impact of Black music on America and the world.

Friday, June 19 through Saturday, June 20, 2020

The Virtual Great Labor Arts Exchange 2020 ~ register online at https://www.laborheritage.org/ to get schedule of performances and other details. Info@laborheritage.org 202-6373963

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Mark Erelli Facebook Live Concert (sponsored by Peterborough Folk Music Society) ~ 7:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/969802743475014/

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Livingston Taylor Drive-In Concert at Tupelo ~ Tupelo Drive In, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 12 noon and 3pm (two shows) ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=960 Also streamed at the website. ~ Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances. Livingston has never stopped performing since those early coffeehouse days, shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull, and he maintains a busy concert schedule, touring internationally. He is a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth that connect him to his fans. His relaxed on-stage presence belies the depth of his musical knowledge, and fans might just as often be treated to a classic Gershwin or something from the best of Broadway. Livingston is a full professor at Berklee College of Music, where he has taught a Stage Performance course since 1989. He teaches young artists invaluable lessons learned over the course of an extensive career on the road; the course is consistently voted the most popular at the College. His high-selling book, Stage Performance, released in 2011 offers those lessons to anyone who is interested in elevating their presentation standards to professional standards. Livingston's 50th year of making music was celebrated by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, both declaring January 18, 2017 "Livingston Taylor Day".

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters (Blues) at Tupelo Drive In ~ 3pm and 6pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=966

Archived and irregular events:

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Windborne’s Livestream Quarantine Events from March-April-May: https://www.facebook.com/watch/WindborneSingers/531845331081017/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw