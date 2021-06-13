NHPR Calendar of Virtual and LIVE events 6.13.21

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, etc

June 14, 2021 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday June 14, 2021 and every Monday

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Earl White Stringband & Eddie Bond and Friends – Music of Our Mountains – Fiddle and Banjo ~ 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/282774849497960/

Jaimee Harris Acoustic Stayaway Concert “at” Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2704147313169205/

Virtual Open Mic “at” Passim Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/stream/

Online Jam Session and Mini-concert with T-Acadie and friends from Maine ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://deffa.org/event/online-jam-session-and-mini-concert/all/

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Gordon Lightfoot at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/gordon-lightfoot-80-years-strong-tour/

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and every Wednesday

Inside Live, hosted by Alice Howe and Freebo ~ 8pm EST ~ http://www.facebook.com/alicehowemusic



TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Concerts from the American Folklife Center ~ 12:00 noon ~ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/folklife/

Claudia Schmidt’s Musicale ~ 7pm ~ https://claudiaschmidt.com/

Suzy Vinnick – Wainfleet Wednesday Night (livestream) ~ 7pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/327183842055981/

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Youngsters Reunion featuring Decatur Creek at Rex Theater, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://palacetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/instances/a0F3u000006Gh32EAC

Dwayne Haggins at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/dwayne-haggins-2/

Honky-tonk Night with the Rear Defrosters at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Thursday, June 17 through Sunday June 20, 2021

Singing through these hard times, The Great Labor Arts Festival 2021 online ~ https://www.laborheritage.org/ ~ https://charlieking.org/d/8430/Great-Labor-Arts-Exchange-Begins ~ Dedicated to the life and work of Anne Feeney, this year’s theme is Singing Through the Hard Times. We’ll be honoring the 2021 Joe Hill Award recipients, Gary Huck and Mike Konopacki, as well as the 2020 recipients, Ysaye Barnwell and Steve Jones.

Telluride Online Bluegrass Festival ~ https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/pages/telluride-bluegrass ~ Sam Bush, Emmylou Harris, The Decembrists, Telluride House Band, Grace Potter, Leftover Salmon,

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, 30 Plains Rd Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 18, 2021

The Allman Betts Band and River Kitten (actually) at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Probably mostly Country music...

Contra Dance (with a bit of English Country Dance) in Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ Any questions? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net See entry for July 30 for more details.

Greensky Bluegrass at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/498938311247142/ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Joyful Juneteenth with N’Kenge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/509606803565448/

Friday, June 18, 2021 and every Friday

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Draam (Swedish traditional music duo) livestream ~ 2pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/draammusic/ Previous livestreams are also archived here.

Open Stage “at” Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7-9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/443558780398458/ ~ Three Zoom stages; sign up according to the instructions on the Facebook page.

Deni Bonet’s Happy Hour Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1556316097900808/

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Clearwater’s Virtual Great Hudson River Revival LiveStreams ~ 11am-11pm EDT ~ http://acousticmusicscene.com/2021/06/12/clearwaters-virtual-great-hudson-river-revival-streams-june-19/ ~ Alastair Moock, Blind Boys of Alabama, Chris Smither, Clearwater, David & Jacob Bernz, David Amram, Diana Jones, Dom Flemons, Don White, emma's revolution, environmental activism, folk festivals, folk music, Folk Music Notebook, Fred Gillen, Geoff Kaufman, Guy Davis, Happy Traum, Holly Near, Hubby Jenkins, Hudson River, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Jaeger & Reid, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Joanne Shenandoah, John McCutcheon, John McEuen, John Platt, Josh White Jr., Jr., Larry Long, Livingston Taylor, Lucy Kaplansky, Lyn Hardy & Ruth Ungar, Magpie, Marla and David Celia, Matt Turk, Mike & Ruthy of The Mammals, music festivals, Mustard's Retreat, New Folk Initiative, Noel Paul Stookey, Paul Winter, Reggie Harris, Rik Palieri, Ron Olesko, Scott Ainslie, Sloan Wainwright, Sonny Ochs, Sparky & Rhonda Rucker, The Chapin Sisters, The Johnson Girls, The Storycrafters, Tom Chapin, Tom Paxton, Tom Rush, Wanda Fischer

Max Creek at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

The Kukuleles at The Bookery, Manchester NH ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.bookerymht.com/our-events https://www.amyconleymusic.com/kukuleles.html

Kip Moore at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars.

Soggy po’Boys The Word Barn Meadow ~ 8pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/445601263401269/

Crys Matthews and Heather Mae at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ For information visit https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Gaelic Storm at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 6pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/gaelic-storm/

Greensky Bluegrass at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/498938311247142/ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Sweet Honey in the Rock Juneteenth 2021 Livestream ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1836647613181923/

Juneteenth Block Party at The Hop Knot, Manchester NH ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/265592378645224/

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Decatur Creek at West LA Beer Company, 647 West Swanzey Rd., Swanzey NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/840960906684635/

The Longest Johns Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://mandolin.com/events/DtKlCZIXR4K99pZPP1nN

Sunday, June 20, 2021 and every Sunday

Della Mae, “Pretty Songs for a Sunday” ~ 9:30 am EDT ~ https://www.dellamae.com/live

Sunday Funday Country Music Hour with TBE (Featuring Miss Tess) ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263625267981346/

Online Ballad Sing Live from the Mermaid Tavern (Lynn Noel and friends) ~ 2pm ~ https://sites.google.com/view/lynnoel/music/mermaidstavern

Susie on Sunday (Susan Werner) ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290845345296938/

The Whispering Tree Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2928841623898181/

Daisy Chute’s Window Sessions Live ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/daisychuteofficial/videos/588240578654237

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Crys Matthews and Heather Mae at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ Two shows: 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/crys-matthews-heather-mae/

Aztec Two-Step at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, ME ~7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/140487108092934/

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Connie Kaldor “at” The Ark, Ann Arbor Michigan ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1687442521441451/

Joe K. Walsh Streaming live from Riverwalk Cafe, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ email snh@symphonynh.org or call 603-595-9156

Irish Night with Randy Miller at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Adam Levy Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://adamlevy.mandolin.com/events/3QWanc57lwBYpGEs3o6F ~ An imaginative songwriter and composer, Adam Levy’s songs have been recorded by Norah Jones, Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Jill Sobule, and others. Levy’s writing can best be appreciated on his own recordings — including ‘Blueberry Blonde,’ ‘Portuguese Subtitles,’ and ‘Accidental Courage.’ Levy is an extraordinary guitarist, who has been featured on recordings by Norah Jones, Tracy Chapman, Vulfpeck, and legendary New Orleans tunesmith Allen Toussaint. In his monthly Cloud Swing series for Mandolin, Levy will be singing and playing some brand-new songs, along with seasoned pieces from his earlier recordings. He’ll share the stories behind his songs as well, adding more depth and character to the experience. These solo performances will be live-streamed from Levy’s home studio, providing viewers with an up-close-and-personal perspective and hi-fi audio.

Martha Redbone Duo Livestream ~ 10:30pm EDT ~ https://mandolin.com/events/I2hjJxj6FIteY9CPlbkI

Friday, June 25, 2021

Robinson & Rohe “at” Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/166233778699844/

Cormac McCarthy at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2557151997926353/

Jake Shimabukuro at Lowell (MA) Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/jake-shimabukuro/

Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak with Scott Nicholas at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7:45-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Genticorum Livestream ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://mandolin.com/events/W2697opGkbZXMigyaP6O

Bella White Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://mandolin.com/events/W2697opGkbZXMigyaP6O



Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27, 2021

Old Songs Festival (Virtual) ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/virtual/

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Mark Erelli (with band) at the Word Barn Meadow, Exeter NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/490307719042736/



Recycled Percussion at Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars.

The Outlaws at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Sofia Talvik Midsummer Livestream ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/497424728135471/

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Bitter Pill at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ Two shows: 5pm and 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/bitter-pill/

Zydeco Revelators at Francestown NH Meeting House ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/event/zydeco-revelators/

John McCutcheon Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://mandolin.com/events/Qa3LOIWjFFOBTZFPRmSk

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Charlie King is guest of Rainbow Room with Martin Swinger & Brian Kaufman (online) ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://charlieking.org/d/8443/Rainbow-Room-with-Martin-Swinger--Brian-Kaufman

Thursday, July 1

Carsie Blanton outside at Kimball-Jenkins in Concord NH ~ 6:00 pm EDT. ~ Bring your own chair or blanket ~ https://www.kimballjenkins.com/ Ol’ Bean Concert Series https://www.carsieblanton.com/

Friday, July 2, 2021

Carsie Blanton at The Word Barn ~ 7-9pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/569313010291537/ https://www.carsieblanton.com/shows/

Combo Sabroso (actually) at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:15pm EDT (two shows) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/266672151629420/ ~ Reggae, Latin Jazz

Contra Dance (with a bit of English Country Dance) in Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ Any questions? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net See entry for July 30 for more details.

Emilio Teubal & Sergio Reyes Romancero Latinoamericano with Amy McIntyre at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Don White at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Speed the Plow at The Farm at Eastman’s Corner, 267 South Road, Kensington NH ~ 4:30-7:30 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1153753971755676/

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Live to your Living Room presents: Väsen-Duo (LIVE on Zoom from UK) ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1147625692335392/

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Oliver Wood at The Word Barn ~ (two shows) 5pm and 8pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/425221788740496/

Friday, July 9, 2021

Mary Fagan at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Sneaky Miles (actually) at 3s Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/244196457371406/ ~ Indie Folk Band

Alisa Amador at The Word Barn Meadow ~ 7pm ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/782376986040516/

Adam Ezra Group at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm (also two shows on July 10) ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!

Friday, July 9 through Saturday, July 31, 2021

Finger Lakes Grassroots Live Festival, Finger Lakes Fairgrounds Trumansburg NY ~ (more like a month-long concert series than a festival; see website for details) https://www.grassrootsfest.org/flxgrassrootslive2021

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Mary Fagan & The Honeybees (featured) at The High Street Coffeehouse, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ The High Street Coffee House is a “Open Mic” venue, welcoming musicians, poets and comedians to take the zoom stage for two or three songs, depending on the number of performers that sign up. For June through September, we plan to hold the Coffee House outside at the Church Park, located at the intersection of Routes 3 & 4 in Boscawen. This event will be held the 1st Saturday of June and on 2nd Saturday in the months of July, August and September. Food will be sold.

Matter (tapdance ensemble) at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/

https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI5

Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com, or call Chris at 520-9196.

Marc Erelli at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH ~ 4pm Visit https://pfmsconcerts.org/ for details

Joss Stone (soul singer) at Lowell (MA) Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/joss-stone/

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Honky-tonk Night with the Rear Defrosters at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Enter the Haggis at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!

Friday, July 16, 2021

Soggy Po’ Boys at 3S Arts Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/473227097450977/

Contra Dance (with a bit of English Country Dance) in Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ Any questions? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net See entry for July 30 for more details.

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Martin Sexton@The Word Barn Meadow ~ 5pm and 8pm (two shows) ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/158561179467008/

Low Lily with William Lawrence at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7:45-10:30pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Brooklyn Rider (string quartet) at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0MDkz

Kasim Sulton at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm & 3pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Hawktail at The Word Barn ~ 7pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/510260903447086/;

Irish Night with Randy Miller at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Friday, July 23, 2021

The Midnight Wrens at 3S Arts Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/775920353309315/

Sierra Ferrell at The Word Barn Meadow, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/shows http://thewordbarn.com/

Chris Pureka with Moon Hollow at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Friday, July 23 through Saturday, July 24, 2021

Ossipee Valley-microfestival with two side stages; no main stage. Visit https://ossipeevalley.com/ for details. Festival plans to return completely in 2022.

Country Gold and Old Time Music Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ http://countybluegrass.com/

Friday, July 23, 2021 through Sunday, July 25, 2021

Newport RI Folk Festival ~ https://newportfolk.org/2021-info/

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Deb's House Concerts in the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH~ 4pm EDT ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunny War at The Word Barn ~ 7pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/477510680342695/

Steve Earle and the Dukes at Marty’s Driving Range. Mason NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1173660219762956/

96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Sierra Ferrell and others at Ossippee Valey Micro Fest, Hiram ME ~ 11am ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/shows https://ossipeevalley.com/

Dune Hunters with The Tines at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Sierra Ferrell at Island Summer Songwriter Series, North Haven, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/shows

Monday, July 26, 2021

Steve Gunn and William Tyler at Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 8-10pm EDT ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Newport RI Folk Festival ~ https://newportfolk.org/2021-info/

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Ward Hayden and the Outliers Streaming live from Riverwalk Cafe, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ email snh@symphonynh.org or call 603-595-9156

Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 1, 2021

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/

Friday, July 30, 2021

Green Heron at Arts in the Park, Belknap Mill, Laconia ~ 6-8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/907767440072626/

Jonathan Edwards at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 6pm ~ "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!

Contra Dance (with a bit of English Country Dance) in Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ Note from Dave Bateman:

I am going to host a contra dance (with a touch of English) for FULLY

VACCINATED dancers Alternating Fridays; 4 & 18 June at 6PM EDT at the

Great Island Common in New Castle NH Anticipating to continue on odd Fridays

in July (there are 5 of them).

I suggest that you arrive early with a picnic meal for yourselves &socialize

before the dance starts at 6. The park entrance is off Wentworth Road, near the public library.

Please attend only if fully vaccinated . We will be outdoors, dancing

on the grass to recorded music.

The exact location will be determined in real time, The park is open to the

public so we have to adapt to the available space. The planned location is

either at the south end on the volleyball space (if they do not put up the

net and the area is not reserved.) Or in the center at the top of the small

hill.

However, we need to be flexible since our space will not be reserved.

Of course it is weather dependent. Please bring hand sanitizer, folding chairs, a picnic snack for

yourself. We may be able to use picnic tables if they are not reserved. There is a $10 charge per car for entry into the park ($5 if a senior is driving).

NO charge for the dance; however, I recommend donations to NEFFA, CDSS or

other folk organizations to help support the musicians. It may be cool next to the ocean so dress appropriately. Do not bring

your dancing shoes Any questions? contact Dave Bateman at NHECDS@comcast.net

Melvin Seals and JGB with Roots of Creation at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Billy Strings at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/498938311247142/ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Our ONE DAY OUTDOOR hybrid event will feature 7-8 performers & 1-2 stages, no dance component, dance cannot come back yet. New location in Goshen CT. At the Goshen Fairgrounds. We will not do a FAMILY STAGE or ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AREA, nothing interactive like that, there will be wonderful food & crafts as always just not as many. If it turns out we CANNOT have an in person audience, the plan is to have the performers do an onsite performance & tape it.

We will not hold our EMERGING ARTIST SHOWCASE either but plan to do an ONLINE SHOWCASE event instead. More info on that coming.

Rather than give you a list of MAYBES, IFS, ANDS or BUTS that could change as we move forward, we'll publish more details on things like tix sales, prices, precautions & procedures as soon as we can. For now, please save the date and stay tuned… https://falconridgefolk.com/

Billy Strings Live at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilsum NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/832073174099762/ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Footings with Ruby at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7:45pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2764295053883019/ ~ 48 Emerald Street ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/

Melvin Seals and JGB with Marble Eyes at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6, 2021

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, VT ~ 7pm EDT daily ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~

Due to the pandemic, we will be having only one band a night at 7:00pm

Monday August 2nd through Friday August 6th.

*This will be a live in-person event on the Middlebury town green

This year featuring all Vermont performers ~ all shows at 7:00pm

​Monday August 2nd KeruBo

Tuesday August 3rd The Paul Asbell Quintet

Wednesday August 4th Treetop Mansion

Thursday August 5th Beg Steal or Borrow

Friday August 6th Low Lily

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Billy Strings at Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Jct. VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/831199847746812/

August 3 through August 5, 2021

Sweet Chariot Music Festival, Swan’s Island ME ~ See webpage for latest information: http://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Dar Williams at Fruitlands, Harvard MA ~ 6pm ~ https://www.darwilliams.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102624900

Friday, August 6, 2021

Dar Williams at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ (two shows) 5-6:30pm and 8-9:30pm ~ https://www.darwilliams.com/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/dar-williams-early-show-live-in-the-word-barn-meadow-8-6-2021

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Granite State Blues Society “Blues on the Green” at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

TEOA The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/teoa/

Thursday, August 12, 2021

TEOA at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/teoa/

Thursday, August 12, 2021 through Sunday, August 15, 2021

Podunk Bluegrass Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT. ~ https://podunkbluegrass.com/

Featuring:

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper (Fri) Billy Droze (Sat) The Jacob Jolliff Band (Sat) The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (Sat) The Slocan Ramblers (Fri) Dave Peterson & 1946 (Fri) Circus No. 9 (Fri) AJ Lee & Blue Summit (Sat) Marija Droze (Sat) Bill and The Belles (Fri) Daryl Mosley Band (Sat & Sun) Rock Hearts (Fri) The Plate Scrapers (Sat) Man About a Horse (Thurs) Grain Thief (Thurs) Still Pickin’ (Sun) Plus Many More…

Friday, August 13, 2021

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0MTgz

Kat Riggins Blues Revival at The Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley MA ~ 8:30-11 pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/172642748080255/

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Cosy Sheridan at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Inside Out with The Suitcase Junket at 3S Artspace Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth, NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/290061959343954/

Bill Staines at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH ~ 4pm For details visit https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Brooke Anibale (actually at) The Word Barn ~ 7pm EDT ~ 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH http://thewordbarn.com/

Easton Corbin at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ https://www.TheRangeMason.com 603-878-1324

Sunday, August 15, 2021

Deb Talan at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 5pm and 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/deb-talan/

Green Heron at Red Apple Farm Phillipston, MA ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1913110942178412/

Thursday, August 19, 2021

AJ Lee & Blue Summit at The Music Hall. Portsmouth NH ~ (two shows) 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/aj-lee-blue-summit/

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Arun Ramammurthy with Trina Basu (South Asian Combo) (actually) at Naulakha Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Diaspora Live “in” Melbourne Australia ~ 6am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1223381971522649/

Inside Out on the Loading Dock with Chris Smither at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/353165879439791/

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at the Spinning Room in the Granite Mill, 71 Main Street Harrisville, NH ~ 2pm and 5:30pm EDT (two shows) ~ for details visit https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Honeysuckle Streaming live from Riverwalk Cafe, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ email snh@symphonynh.org or call 603-595-9156

Jason Mraz Live at Bank of NH Pavillion, Gilsum NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm EDT ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29, 2021

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, August 27, 2021

Almanac Mountain at 3S Artspace Loading Doc Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/982053022198629/

Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29, 2021

Green River Festival (live) at Franklin Country Fairground, Greenfield MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/478383313287093/ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Richard Thompson at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/richard-thompson/

Thursday, September 2-September 5

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick, Maine with Del McCoury, Gibson Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers and more.

https://www.thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Susie Burke and David Surette at Francestown NH Meeting House ~ 4pm ~ https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/event/susie-burke-and-david-surette/

Friday, September 3, 2021

John Hiatt at Lowell (MA) Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/John-hiatt/

Friday, September 3-September 5, Rhythm and Roots Festival with

Rhiannon Giddens, Richard Thompson, John Hiatt, Donna the Buffalo and more…Ninigret State Park, Charleston, Rhode Island https://rhythmandroots.com/

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Rhiannon Giddens at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/rhiannon-giddens/

Friday, September 10, 2021

Bitter Pill at 3S Artspace Loading Dock Concerts, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/176503517618394/

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Badger’s Drift at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Cantrip at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDIz

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Los Lobos at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Friday, September 17, 2021

Ani DiFranco at Lowell, MA, Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/ani-difranco/

The Kukuleles at the DubHub, Dublin NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/kukuleles.html ~ (Outoors, bring chair), Rain Date Sunday 3:00 PM)

Tom Rush at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 7pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Saturday, September 18, 2021

The Kukuleles at SHNUFEST, Henry Law Park, Dover NH ~ 11am to 5pm EDT ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/kukuleles.html https://www.facebook.com/events/152039966923426/

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Jamie Laval (Celtic Fiddle) at Francestown NH Meeting House ~ 4pm ~ https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/event/jamie-laval/

Saturday, September 25, 2021

High Street Coffeehouse ~ Visit https://www.facebook.com/people/High-Street-Coffee-House/100057117293157/ for details about live events.

Crystal Bowersox at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Stephen Kellogg at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 7pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Friday, October 1, 2021

Joel Cage at High Street Coffeehouse (Boscawen NH) ~ 4-7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ Starting with June 5, the Coffee house will be from 4-7 PM in the Church park at the intersection of Rt3 & Rt4. Watch the website or Facebook for updates. Questions? Email highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com , or call Chris at 520-9196.

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Dar Williams ([location TBA] Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI5

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Rob Curto’s Forro for All [([location TBA] Putney VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/

Jenny Brook Mini-Fest Turnbridge VT ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Kat Wright at [location TBA] Putney VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/next-stage-presents/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE0NDI4

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Carsie Blanton at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.carsieblanton.com/shows/ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=969

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Immediate Family at Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tuesday, November 21, 2021

Hot Tuna with David Grisman Trio at The Flynn, 153 Main St., Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.flynnvt.org/Events/2021/7/HOT-TUNA

Repeating Events (other than weekly):

First Friday of Every Month and every Friday in August (live and socially distanced, until December 4)

3S Artspace, (live and socially distanced, until December 4) ~ 5-8pm ~ Reserved tables for 4 people or less ~ see for https://www.facebook.com/3sartspace/events/ for information on acts and reservations ~ Multiple genres (folk fans may be interested in River Sister, Fri Aug 21, two seatings; Cormac McCarthy June 25 6pm)

Partially or fully Re-opened COVID-aware Live Music Venues:

Molly’s Tavern, New Boston NH ~ Fri, Sat, Sun afternoons. Visit https://www.facebook.com/MollysTavernAndRestaurant for listings ~ tentative schedule as of June 5: Fridays 7-10pm, Saturdays 7-10pm, Sundays 1-4pm

The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ The Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ Our new and upgraded HVAC system is installed with medical-grade filtration and iWave ionization. We've brought back films and small live events in the Historic Theater! For more information, listings of upcoming events, and a full list of our safety procedures to keep you and our team safe, please visit our website. https://www.themusichall.org/

The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801 - The Music Hall Loft, 131 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801

B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater open 12 – 6pm, Tue – Sat for phone orders. Walk-up service is only available for movies and outdoor shows on the day of the event, though we strongly encourage pre-purchasing via phone or online. Closed on Sundays, Mondays and federal holidays. phone: 603.436.2400

Milford NH Summer Emerson Park Series ~ 7pm Every Wednesday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/169168785136487/

Northlands (Formerly Drive-In Live) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ These concerts are socially-distanced outdoors with “pods” of up to 6 people sitting on the ground or in cars. Most of these concerts are Rock or Country music rather than Folk-like. Visit the website to find out who’s playing.

Nashua Greeley Park Free Concert Series ~ 7-9pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/226170552234192/ ~ Come join us at the Greeley Park Bandshell for our FREE Summer Concert series. Lots of fun for the whole family!

All Concerts begin at 7pm

Dates and performers:

June 22 - Studio Two "Beatles Tribute Band"

June 29 - Catfish-Howl

July 13 - Twangtown

July 20 - Monadnock

July 27 - Shannachie

August 3 - B Street Bombers

August 10 - Windham Swing Band

August 17 - American Legion Band

Archived and irregular events:

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show, currently archived and on hiatus ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

Connecticut Live Home Music Arts Series ~ https://www.facebook.com/Connecticut-Live-Home-Music-Art-Series-109993767327503/

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/



SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Zoom Concerts ~ 8pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/4155253337835056/ Instead of Tuesdays, these concerts will now be held on the tenth of each month from now on. Times will vary.

Music from Scotland ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/MusicfromScotland

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman “Living Room Requests” ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw Extensive list of songs performed in recent weeks: individual songs: http://patriciahammond.com/requests/ performances: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmOunjOPXa1sR-rN5_8Z5nnuvjmrpiarI

Usually playing two shows per week, on Tuesday and Thursday.

Peggy Seeger “Peggy at 5” ~ 5pm EST ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/PeggySeegerMusic/ ~ past performances are archived here

People’s Music Network (singarounds, etc.) ~ https://www.peoplesmusic.org/

Portsmouth Maritime Festival Virtual Community Sing ~ (3 hours)

River Spirit Music, Hasings on-on-Hudson, NY: https://www.musae.me/riverspiritmusic/experiences ~ periodic performances, online and live, many of which fall into “folk” genres.

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/

The State Theatre, Portland Maine has scheduled a series of live events played on stage to a livestreaming audience ~ many of these fall under the broad rubric of folk and acoustic. See calendar for details:

https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

https://www.tupelomusichall.com/tupelo-music-hall-drive-in-experience/ ~ 603-437-5100

Tupelo Shows going back indoors in August!