 N.H. Vaccine Distribution and Administration | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

By The Exchange 24 minutes ago

Credit Office of Gov. Chris Sununu

COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues, with national and state logistical challenges. We talk about the hurdles involved, how the state is managing the distribution process, and the latest information on how and when people will get their shots in New Hampshire. 

Air date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021


Guests:

Resources

NHPR's COVID Tracker

CDC COVID Date Tracker

Sign up for a vaccine in New Hampshire here

Coronavirus Coverage - Vaccines
Coronavirus Coverage