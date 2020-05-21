N.H. Task Force Recommends Seacoast Beach Reopening Plan

All Seacoast beaches could soon be reopened for walking, running, swimming and surfing under a plan delivered Thursday to Gov. Chris Sununu.

A state task force voted in support of the phased-in approach, which could begin June 1 with Sununu's approval.

John Nyhan, a task force member and president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, says the regional beach plan came together with work from five Seacoast towns and New Hampshire State Parks. It will be reviewed by the state Division of Public Health and the governor.

"Our recommendation in phase one is that all Seacoast beaches be open only to transitory physical activity. That not only includes walking, running, swimming, but also helping our surfing community," he said.

Sunbathing, sand sports and sitting on the beach would not be allowed under that first phase.

Parking would still be banned along Seacoast Route 1A and Route 1B. Public parking lots, including at state parks, would be limited to 50 percent capacity.

