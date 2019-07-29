In N.H. Swing, Warren Touts Her Campaign's Grassroots Fundraising

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is urging New Hampshire voters to push presidential candidates on their policy platforms and campaign fundraising.

Speaking to a crowd of over 500 in a sweltering Derry middle school gym on Saturday, Warren urged voters to ask candidates how they’re running and funding their campaigns.

"You have the chance here in New Hampshire to ask every candidate: where’s your money coming from?" she told voters.

Warren just reached a money milestone that only Bernie Sanders’ campaign had hit yet: getting donations from over a million people.

In her speech, Warren pitched herself as a champion of the working class, who wouldn’t be controlled by corporations or wealthy donors.

"I have spent exactly zero time behind closed doors trying to get money from rich people and listening to their concerns," she said. "I have spent zero time calling rich people."

Warren's critique of America's wealthy elite struck a chord with Derry residents Brian and Ann Pellerin. They say their major concerns are climate change, corruption, and their kids' college debt.

"I had college debt, but the amount they have is ridiculous." Brian said. "I covered half of it and it's still ridiculous."

With another round of televised Democratic primary debates just days away, voters expressed concern that the number of candidates is hurting the Democratic party. But Pellerin said it was healthy.

"If they’re attacking each other, they’re going to be able to field those attacks and learn how to deal with them," he said. "When they face the Republicans, which is going to be much worse, they have to be conditioned or be able to acknowledge or respond to it."

In an interview with NHPR, Warren explained her $100 billion plan, developed with Baltimore congressman Elijah Cummings, aimed at ending the opioid crisis.

Warren unveiled it in May, just days after Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar touted her addiction plan during a campaign stop in Nashua.

Warren said the anticipated $13 million that would go to New Hampshire annually would send more money directly to municipalities and non-profits.

"You can't wish away this crisis," she said. "We have to got to put the money in for treatment."

Warren's focus on treatment is a a stark contrast from the Trump administration's emphasis on law enforcement to curb opioids, and from the current boost in federal funds for opioids, which asks states to administer the program.

"There's a big push in the way we designed this that goes straight down to the communities that are wrestling with this problem that are on the front lines," she said.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include information about Senator Warren's opioid plan.