N.H. Supreme Court Decision on School Funding Expected by End of Year

A decision by the New Hampshire Supreme Court on how the state funds public education is expected by the end of the year. The court’s decision will be the latest chapter in the decades-long battle over how the state funds its schools.

The lawsuit - first brought by the Contoocook Valley (ConVal) School District in Peterborough in 2019 - says the state is not meeting its constitutional obligation to pay for an adequate education, and that it should triple the amount of money it sends to school districts.

The state says these calculations are inaccurate, and the lower court didn't give it enough time to go through a proper evidence-gathering process.

Parties in support of both the state and the suing school districts have sent in amicus briefs. Attorneys representing school districts expect the Court to schedule final oral arguments by the early fall.