 N.H. Storm Update: Winter Storm Warning In Effect; Significant Snowfall Expected Across State | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Storm Update: Winter Storm Warning In Effect; Significant Snowfall Expected Across State

By 1 hour ago
  • Newsletter reader Jon Gilbert Fox of Hanover sent us this photo of his storm tools at the ready. You can send your own storm photos by clicking the link in this story.
    Jon Gilbert Fox

Update: Monday, 12:35 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the state of New Hampshire.

The storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulation - as much as a foot or more in southern and eastern New Hampshire - beginning Monday afternoon, and continuing through late Tuesday.

Do you want to share your own storm photos with NHPR? Send them via email to photos@nhpr.org.

Credit National Weather Service, Gray Maine

According to the weather service, wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Wind gusts along the Seacoast could be as strong as 40 mph.

The weather service warns of possible treacherous driving conditions due to low visibility, blowing snow, and snow-covered roadways.

Storm resources:

Tags: 
Weather
Snow

