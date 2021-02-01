N.H. Storm Update: Winter Storm Warning In Effect; Significant Snowfall Expected Across State

Update: Monday, 12:35 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the state of New Hampshire.

The storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulation - as much as a foot or more in southern and eastern New Hampshire - beginning Monday afternoon, and continuing through late Tuesday.

According to the weather service, wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Wind gusts along the Seacoast could be as strong as 40 mph.

The weather service warns of possible treacherous driving conditions due to low visibility, blowing snow, and snow-covered roadways.

