N.H. State Rep. Resigns After Tweet About Biden's Accuser

A second-term state representative from Manchester has resigned from his position over a statement made on Twitter.

Democrat Richard Komi had tweeted that he thought that Tara Reade, the woman who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, would have had to have consented to the encounter based on his understanding of female anatomy.

Komi later deleted the tweet, but in a statement Friday, New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said Komi’s comments were "hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country.”

Shurtleff said he called Komi and asked for his resignation.