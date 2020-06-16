N.H. Senate Votes To Ban Police Chokeholds, Tighten Misconduct Reporting

The state Senate voted 23-1 Tuesday to a sweeping bill that tightens some bail standards and outlaws the use of chokeholds by police in New Hampshire.

The bill also mandates that police officers report misconduct by fellow officers, and boosts access to psychological screening before officers are put on the job. Brookline Democratic Sen. Melanie Levesque said the bill's many provisions amount to progress.

"The language before you represents a step forward to not only improving our judicial system, but also for ensuring accountability and best practices within our law enforcement community,” she told her fellow senators before the vote on the bill.

The only senator to oppose the measure was Franconia Republican David Starr. Governor Chris Sununu said Tuesday that he favors -quote- banning the chokeholds - and will sign the bill quickly if it gets to his desk.