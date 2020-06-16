N.H. Senate Votes To Ban Police Chokeholds, Tighten Misconduct Reporting

By 2 minutes ago

Credit NHPR

The state Senate voted 23-1 Tuesday to a sweeping bill that tightens some bail standards and outlaws the use of chokeholds by police in New Hampshire.

The bill also mandates that police officers report misconduct by fellow officers, and boosts access to psychological screening before officers are put on the job. Brookline Democratic Sen. Melanie Levesque said the bill's many provisions amount to progress.

"The language before you represents a step forward to not only improving our judicial system, but also for ensuring accountability and best practices within our law enforcement community,” she told her fellow senators before the vote on the bill.

The only senator to oppose the measure was Franconia Republican David Starr. Governor Chris Sununu said Tuesday that he favors -quote- banning the chokeholds - and will sign the bill quickly if it gets to his desk.

Tags: 
police
NH Politics

Related Content

In Socially Distanced Session, N.H. Senate Tries To Resume Legislative Business As Usual

By 1 hour ago
Josh Rogers / NHPR

In a busy and socially distanced session, the full New Hampshire Senate returned to Concord Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 closed the State House in March.

While the subject matter of the legislation at hand may have seemed familiar – environmental policy, a proposed minimum wage increase, and health care bills – the setting and procedure were far from normal.