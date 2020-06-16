N.H. Senate Returns To Business; Ban On Chokeholds On The Agenda

The full New Hampshire Senate returns to Concord Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 closed the State House.

Some 180 bills are slated for votes, most combined into omnibus measures grouped by subject matter – including prescription drugs, education, and healthcare.

Listen to NHPR's Josh Rogers discuss the upcoming Senate session with All Things Considered host Peter Biello.

Among the bills on the agenda are several aimed at tightening standards for New Hampshire police.

One would bar the use of chokeholds by officers, except in certain cases in which current law allows officers to use deadly force. Gov. Chris Sununu has said he would support a chokehold ban.

Another bill would require all law enforcement officers to be screened for mental stability before being put on the job.

Also due for votes today: The state’s 10-year highway plan, an increase to the minimum wage, and a proposal spelling out how to spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief aid.

Measures that clear the Senate today will back to the House. But because of missed deadlines, actions in the House will be limited to accepting or rejecting the Senate passed bills as is.