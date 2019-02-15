N.H. Senate Passes Bills to Boost Mental Health, Child Protective Services

The state senate yesterday unanimously passed two bills aimed at boosting mental health services and protecting vulnerable children.

The votes came on the same day Governor Chris Sununu was outlining his budget which looks to tackle some of the same issues.

One bill, passed Thursday, would add 77 positions to the Department for Children, Youth, and Families over the next two years. That's 15 more positions than Sununu called for in his speech.

The senate also unanimously passed a bill that would increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for providers of mental health services and substance misuse treatment at a cost of $3 million -- something that was not included in Sununu's proposal.

Both bills still need approval from the House before heading to Governor Sununu's office.