N.H. Senate Backs Bill to Bring More Money to Long-Term Care Facilities, Review COVID-19 Response

By 1 hour ago
  • COVID-19 has largely affected nursing homes and long-term care centers in New Hampshire since the outbreak began. At Hillsborough County Nursing Home - a banner thanks health care workers.
    COVID-19 has largely affected nursing homes and long-term care centers in New Hampshire since the outbreak began. At Hillsborough County Nursing Home - a banner thanks health care workers.
    Casey McDermott / NHPR

The New Hampshire Senate Health and Human Services Committee has signed off on a bill that would transfer an additional $25 million in federal aid to long term care facilities in the state

The proposal, which was introduced as an amendment to existing legislation dealing with healthcare-associated infections, would also hire an outside firm to conduct an independent review of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected such facilities — and provide recommendations for how the state might prepare them for a second wave of the virus.

Long term care facilities have borne the brunt of the outbreak in New Hampshire, accounting for 82 percent of all coronavirus deaths. According to newly compiled federal data, COVID-19 had infected residents in almost a quarter of New Hampshire's nursing homes as of May 31. Many facilities have also reported shortages of protective gear, such as medical gowns and N-95 masks.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Nursing Homes and Care Facilities
NH Senate
COVID-19
Coronavirus Coverage
Nursing Homes
long term care

Related Content

'The Queen of Hanover Hill': The Human Toll of N.H.’s Nursing Home Outbreaks

By May 6, 2020
Courtesy Sandra Gagnon

In New Hampshire, nowhere has the coronavirus been more deadly than at long-term care facilitiesNewly released data shows a staggering three-quarters of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have happened at nursing homes or similar congregate living centers.

To most people, those deaths have been anonymous — just one of the many statistics listed off by state officials at each press conference. NHPR’s Jason Moon reports on the human story behind one of those numbers: a woman named Simonne Gagnon.

N.H.'s Long-Term Care Facilities Understaffed, Lack PPE

By & Apr 2, 2020
CDC

In a press conference Wednesday, April 1, state officials reported they are monitoring a handful of long-term care facilities in New Hampshire for clusters of COVID-19. Around the country, long-term care facilities have been some of the hardest hit by this virus due to communal living and high populations of people over the age of 65 with chronic medical conditions.

More Than Three In Four N.H. COVID Deaths Occurred In Long-Term Care Homes

By May 5, 2020
Dan Tuohy/NHPR

Newly released data shows that the toll of the coronavirus on New Hampshire's nursing homes, assisted living facilities and similar institutions is even worse than previously known, representing more than three-quarters of the state's COVID-19 deaths to-date.

As Nursing Homes Report More COVID-19 Deaths, More Governors Order Universal Testing

By May 15, 2020

With the coronavirus hitting long-term care facilities especially hard, a growing number of state leaders are mandating universal testing of all nursing home residents and staff.

COVID-19 Outbreaks at Nursing Homes Renew Focus on Protecting Elderly & Staff

By The Exchange Apr 8, 2020
Sheryl Rich-Kern for NHPR

 

Thousands of elderly Granite Staters live in long-term care facilities that have been taking precautions to keep this particularly vulnerable population safe from COVID-19, incuding restricting visits from family members. 

 

But COVID-19 has now shown up in alarming numbers in some N.H. nursing homes, as reported by state officials yesterday, with cases increasing substantially in just about a week. Both residents and staff have tested positive, and there have been several deaths.  More cases are expected. We look at what can be done to better protect residents and health care workers in these settings.

 

Family caretakers, meanwhile, who tend to family members living in their own homes, are also trying to protect their loved ones, abiding by such guidelines as social distancing, while trying to maintain a feeling of connectedness.  We discuss the challenges of caring for the elderly in various settings during these precarious times. 

 

Air Date: Thursday, April 9, 2020

 