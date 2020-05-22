N.H. Sees First Case of Rare Childhood Syndrome Linked to COVID-19

State health officials have confirmed the first case in New Hampshire of an inflammatory syndrome that the CDC says affects children who have been infected with or exposed to the coronavirus.

The syndrome is called COVID-19-associated Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

The syndrome typically involves a persistent fever and an inflammatory response in multiple organs. New York has seen over 100 suspected cases, and in the United Kingdom, at least one child has died from it.

The case in New Hampshire is in Hillsborough County. The child has been hospitalized, and is not in critical condition, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

As of May 18, there had been a total of 191 confirmed COVID-19 cases among children ages 0-19, with no new confirmed hospitalizations among that population for two weeks.

A health alert issued last week about MIS-C can be found here.

This is a develping story and this post will be updated Friday.