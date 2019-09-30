N.H. Secretary of State to Announce Sign-up Window for New Hampshire Primary

By 4 hours ago
  • N.H. Secretary of State Bill Garder will set the filing period for the New Hampshire presidential primary this week.
    Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Candidates who've been campaigning in New Hampshire for months will find out this week when they'll be able to officially sign up for the first-in-the-nation presidential primaries.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he will announce the dates of the 2020 filing period early this week. During the roughly 12-day period, candidates or their representatives sign paperwork in Gardner's office and pay $1,000 to get on the ballot.

Gardner has not yet set a date for the primaries, but barring attempts by other states to leap ahead, he's expected to pick Feb. 11, eight days after the Iowa caucuses.

For the 2016 election, he waited until eight weeks before the Feb. 9 primary to officially set the date. The filing period for that election ran from Nov. 4-20.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Stranglehold co-hosts Lauren Chooljian and Jack Rodolico about the new podcast, which will run right up to the 2020 presidential primary.