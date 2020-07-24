N.H.’s Drought Shrinks Slightly, But Still Covers Half The State

Nearly half of New Hampshire is still in a drought.

But the dry conditions are getting a little better, according to the latest data from the National Drought Monitor.

It says 49 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, and 92 percent is abnormally dry.

A month ago, nearly three-quarters of the state was in that moderate drought category.

The dry conditions are concentrated in the Southern tier and lower Lakes region, along with parts of the Upper and Monadnock Valleys.

Water restrictions, especially on outdoor water use, remain in place in several towns and utility districts.