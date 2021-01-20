 NH Reacts to Biden's Inauguration | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

NH Reacts to Biden's Inauguration

By The Exchange 40 minutes ago

Credit The Boston Globe

We talk about President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, including his inaugural speech, the biggest challenges he'll face, and his new administration. We really want to hear from you. What does this moment mean to you personally? What are you biggest concerns as Biden takes office?

Air date: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. 

GUESTS: 

This show was produced by Jane Vaughan. 

Politics
Joe Biden
Presidential Inauguration