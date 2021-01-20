NH Reacts to Biden/Harris Inauguration

We talk about the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Jan. 20, including Biden's inaugural speech, the biggest challenges he'll face, and the new administration. We really want to hear from you. What does this moment mean to you personally? What are your biggest concerns as Biden takes office?
Air date: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
GUESTS:
- Chris Galdieri - Professor of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
- Lilly Goren - Professor of Political Science and Global Studies at Carroll University.
This show was produced by Jane Vaughan.