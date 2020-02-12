N.H. Primary: What Happened & What's Next

Polls suggest Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has gained momentum in the final days leading up to the primary.

One of the senator's campaign stops Monday included a visit to the Rotary Club in Nashua.

Speaking to a room of about 200 with mixed political views, Klobuchar focused on her economic plans, education reforms and making immigration reform a priority.

While she touted herself as a pragmatist, she also pitched herself as someone who understood the challenges small business owners and others face day to day.