N.H. Primary: What Happened & What's Next

With Bernie Sanders claiming a slim margin of victory over Pete Buttigeig in last night's primary, and Amy Klobuchar notching a third place finish, we parse the numbers and trends from the N.H. primary with political reporters and analysts. As we reflect on N.H.'s moment in the limelight, we contemplate what's ahead in the presidential nominating process.
GUESTS:
- James Pindell - political reporter for The Boston Globe.
- Andy Smith - director of the UNH Survey Center and associate professor of practice in political science at UNH.