N.H. Primary Night Live Blog: Sanders Leads; Klobuchar Gains Momentum

It's Primary Night in New Hampshire, and we'll be covering it live on this blog, and on NHPR's airwaves.

Tune in on air or online for our live broadcast featuring results and analysis, as well as reports from candidate headquarters around the state. You can also watch that broadcast on Facebook Live or right here:

Click here for our live blog coverage from earlier today. Have questions about how the primary process works in New Hampshire? Click here for our voter's guide. Click here for all of our previous coverage of the primary.

Primary Night live blog

9:45 p.m.

Amy Klobuchar is addressing the crowd at her campaign headquarters in Concord. Currently in third place with 47% reporting, Klobuchar says, "I can not wait to bring our green bus around the country. I can not wait to win the nomination."

9: 35 p.m.

Not much shift in the results as more polling places report in. Riser is all loaded, but no word as to when the Senator is expected. pic.twitter.com/KjCDIm4YmC — Sam Evans-Brown (@SamEBNHPR) February 12, 2020

9:20 p.m.

NHPR's Lauren Chooljian is at Pete Buttigieg's headquarters in Nashua, where supporters await returns. Buttigieg currently holds second place behind Bernie Sanders, with 36% of precincts reporting. Click here for real-time election results.

9:15 p.m.

Joe and Jill Biden address his supporters in Nashua via livestream from South Carolina.

8:50 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard is addressing her supporters at her Manchester campaign headquarters. She came out with a big “Aloha,” the crowd chanting her name. She began her speech by saying “We are motivated by love.” Photo by Sara Ernst.

8:40 p.m.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. Click here for more.

8:35 p.m.

Former Trump campaign chair Corey Lewandowski rallies Republicans gathered in Bedford to celebrate President Trump's victory in the New Hamphire Republican presidential primary. Photo by Dan Tuohy.

8:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren is addressing her supporters at her Primary Night camp in Manchester.

8:28 p.m.

.@ewarren here to say that “⁦@BernieSanders⁩ and ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ had strong nights,” goes on to say “2020 is the time to change who makes the rules.” #FITN pic.twitter.com/lWmh5EHZf6 — Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) February 12, 2020

Former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch endorsed Joe Biden in the primary. Producer Maureen Maureen McMurray talks with Lynch at Biden's Nashua headquarters.

8:25 p.m.

The Associated Press is calling the Republican primary in New Hampshire for President Donald Trump. With just 12% of precincts reporting, Trump already had more than 80% of the vote.

8:15 p.m.

Andrew Yang is ending his bid in the 2020 presidential contest. Click here for more.

yang announces he's suspending his campaign but says this is only the beginning. "this movement has outlasted senators, governors, members of congress to become the most exciting force in this race." says he'll support the eventual dem nominee #NHPolitics https://t.co/ie4tOMmMqF — Annie Ropeik (@aropeik) February 12, 2020

8:05 p.m.

NHPR's Annie Ropeik is with the Yang campaign at the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester. She spoke with Lisa Klaud, a voter from Hooksett (on the left).

"I voted for Andrew Yang because I want to see him in our government in some capacity," Klaud said. "We need his ideas."

7:55 p.m.

Results are beginning to roll in as polls around the state are closing. Some town's polls are open until 8 p.m. For real-time results, click here.

7:35 p.m.

NHPR's senior political reporter Josh Rogers is reporting from Joe Biden's camp in Nashua. Biden left the state today, and will be speaking to supporters after results come in via livestream.

“Governor,” John Lynch tells Biden staff when asked how he’d like to be introduced at Bidenless primary night party. “This is a perfect room,” Lynch adds. pic.twitter.com/JwOc3lsuht — Josh Rogers (@joshrogersNHPR) February 12, 2020

7:20 p.m.

At Amy Klobuchar's headquarters in Concord, supporter Margo Burns (left) opened up her Facebook today and saw that one year ago, she made a post supporting Klobuchar. She's stuck with her ever since, she says.

Susan Hoyt (right) says Klobuchar is a candidate she can identify with.

- Daniela Allee

7:15 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

With just over an hour until the final polls close in New Hampshire, candidates and their supporters are gathering at headquarters around the Granite State. NHPR's news team is in the field, and we'll be posting updates from the camps throughout the evening.