The N.H. Primary News Roundup: February 7, 2020

The 2020 presidential candidates are back in New Hampshire, following the Iowa caucus confusion that has yet to be fully resolved. Will those troubles cast a shadow over the Granite State? What are the candidates focusing on in the remaining days before the primary? We'll also preview the Democratic debate and President Trump's rally on Monday.

GUESTS:

Jake Lahut - Politics reporter for Business Insider, covering the 2020 primary. He also writes for The Keene Sentinel, Politico, and the Daily Gazette. Read his recent story about Yang campaign layoffs.

Nicole Sganga - CBS news reporter. Read her recent story on how some N.H. voters have reacted to the turmoil in Iowa.

Paul Steinhauser - N.H. political reporter for the Concord Monitor, Seacoast Online, and Fox News. Read his story on what's at stake for former Vice President Joe Biden after his poor showing in Iowa.