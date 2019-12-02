The N.H. Primary: How & Why This Political Institution Is Changing

We're checking in on how Granite State voters have experienced the N.H. primary season thus far and why many say this political institution is changing. We talk with the producers of NHPR's new podcast “Stranglehold,” an investigation into the power and people behind the primary, about how the house-party tradition is holding up against larger candidate events & selfie lines.
GUESTS:
- Lauren Chooljian - Politics & Policy Reporter for NHPR's State of Democracy project. She is also co-host of NHPR's new podcast Stranglehold, an investigation into the power and people behind the New Hampshire primary.
- James Pindell - Political reporter for The Boston Globe.
- Jack Rodolico - Senior Producer/Reporter, Podcasts & Special Projects. He is also co-host of NHPR's prodcast Stranglehold.