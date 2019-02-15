N.H. Press Association Entry: Investigative Series, Voting Rights

New Hampshire began the year with numerous questions about who is eligible to vote in its elections, from local contests to the nation's lead-off presidential primary every four years. Casey McDermott, NHPR's Investigative & Data Reporter, investigated complaints of voter suppression and voter fraud throughout 2018.

The issue was remarkable with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner joining, and defending, President Trump's now defunct voter integrity commission.

Below are several stories submitted for the New Hampshire Press Association's 2018 contest for Investigative/Series coverage.

Casey McDermott pursued every angle to debunk certain complaints, explore pockets of political influence, and help New Hampshire voters understand the various changes in election law.