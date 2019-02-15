N.H. Press Association Entry: General News, 2018 Elections

With key races up for grabs, up and down the ballot, New Hampshire’s 2018 midterm elections presented plenty of reporting opportunities and challenges. NHPR sought to cover these races comprehensively but also with a freshness and urgency that would capture the attention of listeners who might otherwise feel disconnected from the current political mood.

We focused on policy differences between the candidates, and hosted live forums where listeners could suggest questions for those seeking office. We tracked the candidates to campaign stops across the state, and picked apart their promises and boasts. Our reporters sought out stories that captured the way the national political conversation was shaping the local debate.

But we also made sure to focus our reporting, first and foremost, on local New Hampshire concerns. We did this, in large part, by purposely orienting our coverage towards the voter’s perspective. We sought out stories far from the campaign trail, in settings where political questions were being discussed in personal terms, rather than partisan ones. Our starting point, in assessing every coverage idea, was asking how this particular story would better inform voters about the choices facing them in the ballot box on Election Day.

Submission for the New Hampshire Press Association's Distinguished Journalism Contest, General News Story: