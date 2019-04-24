N.H. Police ID 'Person of Interest' in Laconia Killing

N.H. Attorney General released this photo of Hassan Sapry of Laconia April 24. Police are seeking to interview him as part of the investigation into the death of Wilfred Guzman.
New Hampshire law enforcement officials say they have identified a "person of interest" in the investigation into the death of a 57-year-old Laconia man.

Officials said Wednesday that investigators want to speak to 21-year-old Hassan Sapry. He was last seen Tuesday in Laconia, and is believed to be on foot.

[AG: Laconia Death Ruled a Homicide]

Officials say he's considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The body of Wilfred Guzman Sr. was found inside his Laconia home on Friday. An autopsy determined he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.

No charges have been filed against anyone regarding the homicide case, as of Wednesday.

 

