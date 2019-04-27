N.H. Police Departments Participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

More than 80 local police departments and pharmacies across New Hampshire are set to participate in National prescription drug take back day on Saturday.

The drop-off locations will accept any expired or unused prescription drugs, but officials like John McGough with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say they are most interested in getting rid of prescription opioids.

“So if you go in your medicine cabinet and you have drugs like vicodin, oxycontin, or percocets, or those sorts of pain drugs, it's really important to get those out of the house,” said McGough.

Prescription opioids are often the starting point for heroin and fentanyl addictions. According to one study, most patients who are prescribed opioids do not use their entire prescription. And according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, more than half of prescription pills that are misused are obtained from family or friends.

Drop-off locations are run by local police departments. But McGough stressed that there are no questions asked at the drop off sites.

“There is no taking down of a name or anything when you go and drop off these drugs. It's an anonymous collection site, and it's a safe way to dispose of the drugs,” said McGough.

A list of take-back sites can be found at takebackday.com

If there is no take back day location near you, the federal Food and Drug Administration recommends flushing opioids down the toilet.

11,880 pounds of prescription drugs were collected in New Hampshire during the most recent drug take back day in November of 2018.