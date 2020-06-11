N.H. Part of New Effort to Expand Nationwide Generic Drug Price-Fixing Lawsuit

New Hampshire is joining with every other state in the country in an effort to expand an already massive lawsuit against more than two dozen generic drug manufacturers.

The states allege that the companies have been engaged in a vast price-fixing scheme that has artificially inflated prices on billions of dollars worth of generic drugs.

Assistant Attorney General for New Hampshire Greg Albert says this is the third lawsuit to be filed in connection with the multi-state investigation. The Attorney General's office says the three lawsuits are likely to be consolidated and that the investigation remains ongoing.

"Some of the companies agreed with one another to only have a certain percentage of the market and to not compete," Albert said.

It could be years before there's a ruling or a settlement in the case, he added.

New Hampshire first became involved in this lawsuit last year, though the Attorney General's office faced some pressure for not joining the case sooner.