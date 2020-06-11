N.H. Part of New Effort to Expand Nationwide Generic Drug Price-Fixing Lawsuit

By 34 minutes ago
  • Ali Oshinskie for NHPR

New Hampshire is joining with every other state in the country in an effort to expand an already massive lawsuit against more than two dozen generic drug manufacturers

The states allege that the companies have been engaged in a vast price-fixing scheme that has artificially inflated prices on billions of dollars worth of generic drugs.

Assistant Attorney General for New Hampshire Greg Albert says this is the third lawsuit to be filed in connection with the multi-state investigation. The Attorney General's office says the three lawsuits are likely to be consolidated and that the investigation remains ongoing.

"Some of the companies agreed with one another to only have a certain percentage of the market and to not compete," Albert said.

It could be years before there's a ruling or a settlement in the case, he added.

New Hampshire first became involved in this lawsuit last year, though the Attorney General's office faced some pressure for not joining the case sooner.

Tags: 
prescription drug costs
pharmaceuticals

Related Content

After Delay, N.H. To Join 44 Other States In Generic Drug Lawsuit

By Aug 30, 2019
Flikr Creative Commons / Dvortygirl

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it has decided to join a massive multi-state lawsuit against makers of generic drugs.

The move comes after the AG’s office faced pressure from state lawmakers for not joining the suit sooner.

What's Driving The Cost of Prescription Drugs & Why Do Americans Pay More?

By The Exchange Jan 2, 2017
Pexels

Pharmaceutical executives have been in the hot seat, recently facing Congressional outrage over the cost of life-saving drugs, and President-elect Donald Trump has promised action. What is behind these price tags? And if government intervened to lower them, would there be un-intended consequences?


Prescription Drug Costs Still Rising in New Hampshire

By Dec 20, 2016
Jamie/Flickr

Prescription drugs costs are climbing faster than most other categories of health spending in New Hampshire, according to a new report by the state insurance department.

N.H. Still Weighing Whether to Join Generic Drug Lawsuit Filed by 44 Other States

By May 13, 2019
NHPR Photo

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it is still deciding whether to join a lawsuit filed by 44 other states alleging a massive price-fixing scheme by generic drug makers.

N.H. Yet To Join Drug Price-Fixing Lawsuit

By Jun 26, 2019
Flikr Creative Commons / Dvortygirl

Allegations in a lawsuit filed by 44 states against major generic drug manufacturers were unsealed this week.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who is taking the lead on the case, says the newly released emails from drug company executives show an industry-wide price fixing scheme.

“The American people and people across Connecticut need to see how far these companies have gone to literally steal money from all of us by charging us prices that were artificially high, prices they refer to as ‘fluff’ pricing."