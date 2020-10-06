 N.H. Parents, Teachers, We Want To Hear From You: How Are You Dealing With School Screen Time? | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Parents, Teachers, We Want To Hear From You: How Are You Dealing With School Screen Time?

By 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Plourde / NHPR

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the education system across the country, and in New Hampshire. 

NHPR’s “COVID & the Classroom” tells the stories of how Granite Staters are weighing the necessity of employment and school with the realities of the pandemic. And we want to hear from you.

Send your questions, observations, news tips and photos to education@nhpr.org. And every few weeks, we're asking you to respond to a new question about what you're experiencing.

Let's talk about screen time

With so much online instruction in the hybrid and remote models, we're hearing a lot of concern from teachers, parents and students about the effects of screen time.

How has screen time changed in your household or classroom? What are your concerns? What strategies have you come up with to manage this – and keep the school day active? Share your response on this short form and inform our reporting. (Form not loading? Click here for a direct link.)

Click here to see how we've used your responses in other stories.

Tags: 
COVID & the Classroom
NHPR Surveys
Coronavirus Coverage

