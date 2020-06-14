N.H. Municipal Leaders Discuss COVID-19, Police Reforms

We check in with leaders from three New Hampshire cities: Keene, Nashua, and Manchester. We'll find out how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their communities - and their budgets. We'll also ask what conversations are underway right now about local policing – and racial justice.

GUESTS:

Mayor Joyce Craig - Former school board member and alderwoman, Craig was elected mayor of Manchester, the state's largest city, in 2017. She is the first woman elected to the position.

Mayor George S. Hansel - Elected mayor of Keene in 2019, Hansel has also served on the city's conservation commission, planning board, and the city council. His family has owned Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene for five generations.

Alderwoman-at-large Shoshanna Kelly - Elected in 2018 to the Nashua Board of Aldermen, Kelly serves on the budget and finance committees. She also owns Kelly Creative Advertising in downtown Nashua.