N.H. Increases Penalties For Animal Cruelty Convictions

Gov. Sununu glad-hands a fur ball during a bill signing ceremony in Nashua.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

Puppies were everywhere, including in the arms of Gov. Chris Sununu, during a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Humane Society of Greater Nashua.

Sununu, a cat owner, signed House Bill 459 into law. The bipartisan measure strengthens the penalties for people found guilty of felony animal cruelty, including a mandatory five-year ban on animal ownership.

“Whether it’s abused animals, or animals that need foster care, that the state and the system can be there to make sure that both the individuals that are caring for these animals, and the organizations that are caring for these animals, have what they need,” said Sununu. “And again, that there is a process to make sure that these animals truly are cared for.”

The bill was supported by the state’s network of rescue facilities and the Humane Society of the United States.

“We believe that is going to go a long way towards protecting victims,” said Lindsay Hamrick, a policy director at HSUS.

The legislation comes after a series of high-profile animal cruelty cases have hit New Hampshire, including the seizure of 75 Great Danes in Wolfeboro and 21 Chihuahuas in Croydon. 

Lawmakers continue to debate a provision that would tighten the definition of a commercial breeder, which would trigger more regulation of some facilities. Many so-called hobby breeders oppose the measure, which is currently in the stalled budget, citing concerns that new rules would do little to prevent abuse.

75 Great Danes Seized Last Year In Wolfeboro Are Now All In Permanent Homes

By Sep 11, 2018
Humane Society of the U.S.

Fourteen-months after 75 Great Danes were seized from a home in Wolfeboro, the Humane Society of the United States says it has successfully adopted all of the dogs to permanent homes.

The animals were taken last June from Christina Fay, a breeder who was found guilty of animal cruelty.

[You can find NHPR's previous coverage of this story here.]

Large-Scale Animal Abuse Cases Come With Large-Scale Costs, Both For Dogs And N.H. Towns

By Sep 10, 2018
via Twitter

There’s a security camera installed on the side of Bill Jack’s house. It pans across his driveway and captures the comings and goings on his dirt road near the Marlborough-Jaffrey border.

“I think this is the one,” says Jack, a retired Franklin Pierce University professor, as he scrolls through his computer.

Judge Approves Request To 'Foster' More than 50 Labrador Retrievers

By Aug 29, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

A Keene judge has granted the Monadnock Humane Society’s request to send more than 50 Labrador retrievers to foster homes.

The dogs were seized last month from the home of John Riggieri of Marlborough, who faces 10 counts of animal cruelty.