N.H. House To Hold Hybrid Public Hearings On Bills

By 1 hour ago
  • House Speaker Sherm Packard
    N.H. House Speaker Sherm Packard, who was officially elected Jan. 6, presiding over an open-air, drive-in style meeting at UNH in Durham.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire's Republican House Speaker says the House will hold "hybrid" public hearings on bills to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Packard told business leaders Monday that lawmakers will attend the hearings in-person while all public testimony will be done by phone or video.

Lawmakers who do not wish to attend in person also can join remotely, and machines are being installed to improve air exchange.

The Senate has been holding entirely remote hearings, and the entire Senate met remotely last week. The House, however, convened from their cars in a parking lot.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

