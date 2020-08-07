 N.H. High School Sports Will Be Allowed To Practice, Compete In September | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. High School Sports Will Be Allowed To Practice, Compete In September

By 47 minutes ago

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that high school fall sports can begin practicing on Sept. 8.

Competitions will be allowed to begin later.

Bass fishing and golf can start competition on Sept. 10, while cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball can start their seasons Sept. 18. 

Football and spirit have the latest start date, with competition allowed to begin Sept. 25. 

The NHIAA also approved the open tournament playoff format for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.

That decision was made so schools will not have to reach the minimum number of games usually required to qualify for playoffs.

The postseason format for football and golf has not been determined yet.

The number of schools participating in sports this academic year is still unknown, as each school district will be making its own decision.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Sports

