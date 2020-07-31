N.H. High School Sports Delayed but Can Resume with Safety Measures

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school students should be allowed to play sports this fall, though the final decision is up to individual schools.

In guidance issued Thursday, the NHIAA announced it was delaying fall sports practice until Sept. 8 because of the coronavirus. Many high school teams typically start training mid-August.

The NHIAA says basketball, football, and wrestling will be particularly high risk, but that golf, tennis, and cross-country with staggered start times are low risk.

It's recommending players wear masks when not engaged in a sports game, and that spectator areas operate at half capacity.

The full guidance can be found here.