N.H. High School Seniors Graduate By Chairlift At Local Ski Area

  Eva Drummond (middle) with her sister India (left) and father Alex (right) on the way up Cranmore Mountain to get her diploma.
    Eva Drummond (middle) with her sister India (left) and father Alex (right) on the way up Cranmore Mountain to get her diploma.
    Courtesy of India Drummond
  Eva Drummond receives her diploma atop Cranmore Mountain during a socially distanced graduation.
    Eva Drummond receives her diploma atop Cranmore Mountain during a socially distanced graduation.
    Courtesy of Alex Drummond
  Families arrived at staggered times over six hours on Saturday to take the chairlift up to the summit.
    Families arrived at staggered times over six hours on Saturday to take the chairlift up to the summit.
    Sarah Gibson for NHPR
  Auto shop teacher Jim Harrington directs families to the hand sanitizer station before they board the chairlift.
    Auto shop teacher Jim Harrington directs families to the hand sanitizer station before they board the chairlift.
    Sarah Gibson for NHPR
  Cranmore Mountain Resort donated use of the mountain to Kennett High School after regular graduation was cancelled due to the pandemic.
    Cranmore Mountain Resort donated use of the mountain to Kennett High School after regular graduation was cancelled due to the pandemic.
    Sarah Gibson for NHPR
  "It definitely gives me a stronger sense of closure," Sam Hanson said of the graduation. After getting his diploma, he hiked up a nearby mountain to commemorate the day.
    "It definitely gives me a stronger sense of closure," Sam Hanson said of the graduation. After getting his diploma, he hiked up a nearby mountain to commemorate the day.
    Courtesy of Mary Kathleen Hanson
  Before riding the lift down, families had to don their masks, use hand sanitizer, and wait for a volunteer to sanitize the chairlift.
    Before riding the lift down, families had to don their masks, use hand sanitizer, and wait for a volunteer to sanitize the chairlift.
    Sarah Gibson for NHPR

High schools have had to come up with creative ways to celebrate the class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the more imaginative took place this weekend in North Conway, New Hampshire, where Kennett High School students and their families traveled up a ski mountain to get their diplomas.

Scroll through the slideshow above to see photos from the graduation, and listen to the story here:

