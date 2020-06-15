N.H. High School Seniors Graduate By Chairlift At Local Ski Area

High schools have had to come up with creative ways to celebrate the class of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the more imaginative took place this weekend in North Conway, New Hampshire, where Kennett High School students and their families traveled up a ski mountain to get their diplomas.
Not a bad view from @KennettHighScho graduation @CranmoreMtn today. Ceremony took about 6 hours to ensure over 150 seniors could social distance and get their diplomas at the summit. pic.twitter.com/gZTCE7HRdE
— Sarah Gibson (@schadgibson) June 13, 2020