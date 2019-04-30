N.H. Fish & Game Rescuers Come to Aid of Sick Teen Camper

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officers used an ATV to help rescue the sick teen.
 

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers have come to the aid of a 16-year-old who became ill while out on a hike with over 20 students in Easton.

An emergency beacon was activated in the area of Clay Brook on Monday afternoon. The beacon was registered to The Mountain School of Vershire, Vermont.

Officers learned that students and three adult chaperones were camping in the area. One adult was able to hike out and drive to a home to call for assistance.

Officers hiked 1.25 miles into the area and determined that an ATV could be driven very close to the location of the ill student.  She was driven out to the trailhead by 5 p.m. and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

 

