N.H. Fish and Game Officer Injured In ATV Crash

A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer was seriously injured Saturday while conducting speed enforcement in Dummer.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Officer Matthew Holmes was trying to stop two off-highway recreational vehicles that were speeding when he was struck from behind by another OHRV that was also speeding, according to the Fish and Game Department.

Holmes was thrown from his ATV and landed several feet away. Several other riders stopped to render first aid.

The driver and passenger of the OHRV that struck Holmes were uninjured, according to Fish and Game.

Holmes, who has appeared on the television show North Woods Law, was airlifted to a medical facility in Lewiston, Maine in serious condition.