N.H. Fish and Game Officer Injured In ATV Crash

By 1 hour ago

A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer was seriously injured Saturday while conducting speed enforcement in Dummer. 

Shortly before 5 p.m., Officer Matthew Holmes was trying to stop two off-highway recreational vehicles that were speeding when he was struck from behind by another OHRV that was also speeding, according to the Fish and Game Department. 

Holmes was thrown from his ATV and landed several feet away. Several other riders stopped to render first aid.

The driver and passenger of the OHRV that struck Holmes were uninjured, according to Fish and Game.

Holmes, who has appeared on the television show North Woods Law, was airlifted to a medical facility in Lewiston, Maine in serious condition. 

Mass. Man Killed in ATV Crash at Jericho State Park in Berlin, N.H.

By Aug 10, 2019

Officials say a Massachusetts man was killed when his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Jericho State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Officials say the ATV operated by 56-year-old William Vannett, of Middleboro, Massachusetts, skidded off the Holt's Revenge Trail and dropped over an embankment early Friday evening.

He died at the scene.

Vannett was described as an experienced ATV operator who was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Some ATV Trails Opening in New Hampshire

By Jun 9, 2019
Mary McIntyre / NHPR

 

More all-terrain vehicle trails are opening in northern New Hampshire as they recover from late winter snowfall and heavy spring rain.

Some trails are opening Saturday, but others remain closed because of bridge issues.

[READ MORE:  Sound of Money: Can ATVs Reinvigorate N.H.'s North Country?]

Wet and cooler-than-average spring weather delayed snow melt in several areas.

North Country Towns Will Vote On Banning ATVs on Local Roads

By Mar 11, 2019
Todd Bookman / NHPR

Three towns in New Hampshire's Great North Woods could signal disapproval for ATVs on local roads at their town meetings Tuesday.

Pittsburg, Colebrook and Stewartstown have non-binding resolutions on their warrants that would suggest banning ATVs from municipal roads.

Beth Bissonnette works for the town of Pittsburg. She says selectmen would have the final say on any changes regardless of Tuesday's vote.

She says she's concerned keeping ATVs off local roads – limiting them to trails – would be bad for her town.