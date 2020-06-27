 N.H. Court: Some Evidence Against Driver in Fatal Biker Crash Allowed | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Court: Some Evidence Against Driver in Fatal Biker Crash Allowed

  • The scene of the June 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, N.H.
    Sean Hurley / NHPR

A New Hampshire court has ruled that some evidence related to the driving and drug use of the pickup driver whose collision with a group of bikers left seven motorcyclists dead will be admissible in his criminal case.

The Superior Court ruled that evidence related to Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, driving erratically earlier in the day of the Randolph crash could be admitted.

It also allowed prosecutor's request to admit evidence of the defendant's criminal past including illegal drug use.

But the court denied a request to admit evidence of two instances of erratic driving in the past.

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence and awaits trial.

Randolph
motorcycle crashes
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy

