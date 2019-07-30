N.H. to Conduct Large Private Well Sampling for Contaminants

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is conducting its most extensive sampling of private wells in the state's history.

Over the next year, DES will sample 500 pre-selected wells for hundreds of contaminants with the goal of understanding overall water quality in private wells across the state.

DES will test for everything from bacteria and metals to PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to health problems.

In addition to testing wells, the DES will also test for chemicals in participants' blood and urine.

The study is paid for by the Drinking Water and Groundwater Turst Fund, which the state established after winning a lawsuit over water contamination in 2016.