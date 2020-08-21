 N.H. Boy, In Moving Speech, Says Biden Helped Him Overcome Stutter | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Boy, In Moving Speech, Says Biden Helped Him Overcome Stutter

  • Brayden Harrington, of Concord, New Hampshire
    DNC livestream

In a moving speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, a 13-year-old boy from Concord, N.H., told the nation how Joe Biden helped him overcome his stutter.

Brayden Harrington described meeting Biden this year and getting tips on speaking without a stutter.

Brayden said, "Joe Biden cared."

The boy spoke into a cellphone camera at his home and read, carefully, from a piece of paper.

"We stutter," he said in the video, which aired shortly before Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Brayden got stuck briefly on the "s" sound and bravely worked his way through the word.

