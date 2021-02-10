 N.H. Bills Target New Hampshire Vaccine Registry, Rules | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Bills Target New Hampshire Vaccine Registry, Rules

N.H. State House
The state would be prohibited from mandating vaccines and its vaccine registry would switch from an opt-out to an opt-in system under two bills before a House committee.

The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee held public hearings on two bills sponsored by Republican Rep. Tim Lang of Sanbornton.

While several speakers brought up the COVID-19 vaccine, he said neither was inspired specifically by the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple physicians spoke against the bill and the state health officials said vaccine requirements protect the compromised.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

NH Politics

