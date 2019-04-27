N.H. AG Announces Arrest in Laconia Homicide Case

N.H. Attorney General released this photo of Hassan Sapry of Laconia April 24. Police are seeking to interview him as part of the investigation into the death of Wilfred Guzman.
New Hampshire police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a Laconia resident at his home.

The Attorney General's Office said Hassan Sapry, 21, of Laconia, was apprehended Friday. 

Sapry is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 29, in Belknap County Superior Court.

Police had identified Sapry as a "person of interest" Wednesday, following the death of 57-year-old Wilfred Guzman Sr.

The body of Wilfred Guzman Sr. was found inside his Laconia home on April 19. An autopsy determined he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.

(This story was initially published April 24. It was updated April 27 with additional information from the Attorney General's office.)

 

