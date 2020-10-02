The News Roundup — International

President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump joined several other world leaders in testing positive, including President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Fighting broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia over disputed land, leading to more than 100 deaths in what is the heaviest instance of conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in years. Now, Russia and members of NATO are considering courses of action if the conflict continues to escalate.

Protests have erupted inVenezuela over power cuts and a lack of fuel and drinking water. More than 100 demonstrations occurred across the country. The government has deployed riot police and they have occasionally clashed with protesters.

This week, Pope Francis declined to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In turn, the secretary met with other Vatican officials opposed to Pope Francis, and continued to criticize the pope’s relationship with the Chinese government.

But while the two ostensibly clashed over foreign policy, there’s likely more to the (lack of) meeting. More from The New York Times:



an appeal for Catholic support.



Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, was asked whether Mr. Pompeo had sought to manipulate the Vatican for political purposes. “Well, that’s one of the reasons that the Holy Father is not receiving the secretary of state,” he said. Cardinal Parolin said he had no evidence that Mr. Pompeo’s article and visit were meant to aid the president’s re-election, “but it is a thought that can be made.”



And over a million people around the world have died of COVID-19.

