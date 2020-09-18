The News Roundup — International

Researchers from around the world claim to have discovered a gas called phosphine in clouds in the atmosphere of the planet Venus. The presence of phosphine often suggests a sign of life.

President Trump hosted representatives from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as the three nations signed the Abraham Accords. The peace deal normalizes diplomatic relations between the countries after years of covert negotiations.

And the Caribbean nation of Barbados announced that it will no longer recognize the Queen of the United Kingdom as its head of state.

We wrap up all the week’s top global news and answer your questions.

