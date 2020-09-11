The News Roundup — International

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca suspended the trials of its coronavirus vaccine and announced it will start a safety review after a subject developed a severe neurological condition. Scientists will attempt to match a timeline of the subject’s symptom development to the timeline of the vaccine trial.

A Saudi Arabian court overturned five death sentences related to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing the five to 20 years in prison. Three other people involved were sentenced to between seven and 10 years.

Disney was criticized this week after it was revealed that sections of “Mulan” was filmed in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, currently the site of alleged human rights abuses against predominantly Muslim minorities. The film’s final credits thank propaganda departments in the region.

We cover the biggest stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

