The News Roundup — International

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is still recovering from being poisoned late last month. German officials confirmed that the poison was a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent. Elsewhere, thousands are continuing to protest in Belarus against President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Hundreds have either been arrested or disappeared since protests started last month.

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro is asking volunteers to test a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia, despite concerns that there hasn’t been enough research on the vaccine.

The U.S. placed sanctions on Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Many are condemning this move, as the sanctions list is historically reserved for war criminals and terrorists.

In France, the trial over the deadly 2015 terrorist attack which began in the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo started. Fourteen people have gone to court over their alleged involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, a single-day record was set this week after 400 migrants crossed the English Channel in small boats.

We review the top international news in the global edition of the Friday News Roundup.

