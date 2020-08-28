The News Roundup — International

TikTok is suing the Trump administration over an executive order that would ban the video platform in the U.S. The lawsuit comes in response to President Trump’s stance against China, including claims that the app could pose a threat to national security.

Still, the platform argued in court the ban would not give them an opportunity to defend itself from the president’s claims, and that more than 10,000 American jobs would be lost.

Almost 500 million children globally have been cut off from remote learning, according to a report by UNICEF. Since March, about 1.5 billion school children have stayed home from school as a result of the pandemic. The report also found that school children in sub-Saharan Africa have been the most affected, of those who unable to receive access to virtual learning.

In New Zealand, the gunman who killed 51 people at two separate mosques has been sentenced to life in prison. The sentencing comes a year after the deadly attacks in Christchurch, and is the first in the country’s history with no eligibility for parole.

We talk about the biggest global stories on the international edition of the News Roundup.

